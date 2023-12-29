BakerySwap to Launch Third Phase of BRC20 Bitcat Project on January 2nd

Decentralized exchange functioning as a curated NFT marketplace on Binance Smart Chain, BakerySwap announced launch of third phase of the BRC20 project Bitcat — scheduled for January 2, 2024.

The Bitcat ecosystem introduced the BICA token, which serves as both a utility and governance token on the Bitcoin blockchain-based BRC20. The token offers benefits, including transaction fee discounts, NFT market privileges, ecosystem contribution rewards, unlocked social features, exclusive collaborations, AMM DEX wrapping discounts, multi-chain inscribed asset aggregator rewards, and cross-chain swap privileges.

These features aim to encourage active participation and engagement within the community.

The total supply of BICA tokens amounts to 21 million, with an equitable launch of 80% on BakerySwap, allocation of 15% to the foundation, and allocation of 5% to the team.

Bitcat is an on-chain derivatives protocol founded on the BRC20 market, employing the RGB scheme and Bitcoin rollup technology. It receives support from Binance Labs and technical backing from Copycat Finance.

How to Participate?

Bitcat participation tokens are BAKE and 1CAT. Participants can join the collective round, following which all addresses will be ranked according to the quantity of BAKE & 1CAT contributed, and 1680 tickets will be distributed. Whitelisted addresses will receive a 5x multiplier on their contributed amount for ranking alongside other addresses.

To achieve a higher ranking, participants should use both BAKE and 1CAT. Each address is limited to utilizing up to 50,000 BAKE and 3,000,000 1CAT.

Within 12 hours of participating in the sale, participants will receive refunds for any excess BAKE and 1CAT. Distribution of BICA tokens on Bitcoin will occur in a few days after. BakerySwap’s BRC20 Bitcat project third phase announcement showcases innovation and marks another advancement in the evolution of the platform.

