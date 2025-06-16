BAAI Unveils RoboBrain 2.0: Open-Source AI Model For Humanoids And General-Purpose Robots

In Brief BAAI has unveiled RoboBrain 2.0, an advanced open-source AI model for humanoid robotics, as part of a broader strategy to boost innovation.

Non-profit research institution Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence (BAAI), has introduced RoboBrain 2.0, an open-source, general-purpose AI model intended for use in humanoid robots and other versatile robotic systems.

According to BAAI director Wang Zhongyuan, the updated model demonstrates a 17% increase in execution speed and a 74% improvement in accuracy compared to the previous version, which was released three months earlier.

The latest iteration features enhanced spatial reasoning, enabling robots to more precisely gauge the distance between themselves and surrounding objects. In addition, its upgraded task planning functionality allows for the autonomous decomposition of complex tasks into smaller, actionable steps, thereby improving operational accuracy.

RoboBrain 2.0 is part of the broader Wujie model portfolio, which also includes RoboOS 2.0—a cloud-based distribution platform for robotics AI models—and Emu3, a multimodal AI model capable of interpreting and generating text, images, and video content.

BAAI Expands AI-Robotics Partnerships Amid Strategic Push For Innovation In China

The integration of advanced AI models within China’s fast expanding robotics sector is expected to support the broader deployment of humanoid robots, particularly as the industry works to overcome limitations related to model performance and insufficient training data, according to Wang Zhongyuan, head of the BAAI, during the institute’s annual conference in Beijing.

“We sincerely hope that various stakeholders in the embodied intelligence industry will collaborate with the Zhiyuan Institute,” Wang Zhongyuan said, using BAAI’s local designation.

BAAI is currently engaged in partnerships with more than 20 companies operating in the robotics space and is actively seeking additional collaborators to aid ongoing development efforts.

As a key player in China’s research and development of open-source large language models (LLMs)—the foundational technology for generative AI systems—BAAI has also seen several of its former researchers go on to establish AI startups of their own.

In March, the United States placed BAAI on the Entity List, effectively restricting the institute’s access to American technologies. Wang Zhongyuan described the decision as “a mistake,” and the organization has since made efforts to petition the US government to reverse the listing.

Recently, BAAI entered a strategic agreement with the Hong Kong Investment Corporation aimed at fostering collaboration in the areas of talent development, technological advancement, and capital investment to promote innovation and entrepreneurship within the AI industry.

