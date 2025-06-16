en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
June 16, 2025

BAAI Unveils RoboBrain 2.0: Open-Source AI Model For Humanoids And General-Purpose Robots

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: June 16, 2025 at 5:30 am Updated: June 16, 2025 at 5:30 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: June 16, 2025 at 5:30 am

In Brief

BAAI has unveiled RoboBrain 2.0, an advanced open-source AI model for humanoid robotics, as part of a broader strategy to boost innovation.

BAAI Unveils RoboBrain 2.0: Open-Source AI Model For Humanoids And General-Purpose Robots

Non-profit research institution Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence (BAAI), has introduced RoboBrain 2.0, an open-source, general-purpose AI model intended for use in humanoid robots and other versatile robotic systems. 

According to BAAI director Wang Zhongyuan, the updated model demonstrates a 17% increase in execution speed and a 74% improvement in accuracy compared to the previous version, which was released three months earlier. 

The latest iteration features enhanced spatial reasoning, enabling robots to more precisely gauge the distance between themselves and surrounding objects. In addition, its upgraded task planning functionality allows for the autonomous decomposition of complex tasks into smaller, actionable steps, thereby improving operational accuracy. 

RoboBrain 2.0 is part of the broader Wujie model portfolio, which also includes RoboOS 2.0—a cloud-based distribution platform for robotics AI models—and Emu3, a multimodal AI model capable of interpreting and generating text, images, and video content.

BAAI Expands AI-Robotics Partnerships Amid Strategic Push For Innovation In China

The integration of advanced AI models within China’s fast expanding robotics sector is expected to support the broader deployment of humanoid robots, particularly as the industry works to overcome limitations related to model performance and insufficient training data, according to Wang Zhongyuan, head of the BAAI, during the institute’s annual conference in Beijing. 

“We sincerely hope that various stakeholders in the embodied intelligence industry will collaborate with the Zhiyuan Institute,” Wang Zhongyuan said, using BAAI’s local designation. 

BAAI is currently engaged in partnerships with more than 20 companies operating in the robotics space and is actively seeking additional collaborators to aid ongoing development efforts. 

As a key player in China’s research and development of open-source large language models (LLMs)—the foundational technology for generative AI systems—BAAI has also seen several of its former researchers go on to establish AI startups of their own. 

In March, the United States placed BAAI on the Entity List, effectively restricting the institute’s access to American technologies. Wang Zhongyuan described the decision as “a mistake,” and the organization has since made efforts to petition the US government to reverse the listing. 

Recently, BAAI entered a strategic agreement with the Hong Kong Investment Corporation aimed at fostering collaboration in the areas of talent development, technological advancement, and capital investment to promote innovation and entrepreneurship within the AI industry.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitget Joins UNICEF Game Changers Coalition To Provide Blockchain Education To 300K People In 2025

by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025

Crypto Weekly Recap: Bitcoin Stuck In Range, Ethereum Quietly Gains, TON Keeps Building

by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025

Bybit Introduces Byreal, Its First Solana-Based Onchain DEX, Launching This Month

by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025

QCP Capital: Crypto Market Sees Over $1B Sell-Offs As Traders Seek Downside Protection, Attention Turns To Tehran’s Response To Israel’s Strike

by Alisa Davidson
June 13, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Joins UNICEF Game Changers Coalition To Provide Blockchain Education To 300K People In 2025

by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025

Crypto Weekly Recap: Bitcoin Stuck In Range, Ethereum Quietly Gains, TON Keeps Building

by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025

Bybit Introduces Byreal, Its First Solana-Based Onchain DEX, Launching This Month

by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025

QCP Capital: Crypto Market Sees Over $1B Sell-Offs As Traders Seek Downside Protection, Attention Turns To Tehran’s Response To Israel’s Strike

by Alisa Davidson
June 13, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bitget Joins UNICEF Game Changers Coalition To Provide Blockchain Education To 300K People In 2025
Education News Report Technology
Bitget Joins UNICEF Game Changers Coalition To Provide Blockchain Education To 300K People In 2025
by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025
Crypto Weekly Recap: Bitcoin Stuck In Range, Ethereum Quietly Gains, TON Keeps Building
Markets News Report Technology
Crypto Weekly Recap: Bitcoin Stuck In Range, Ethereum Quietly Gains, TON Keeps Building
by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025
Bybit Introduces Byreal, Its First Solana-Based Onchain DEX, Launching This Month
News Report Technology
Bybit Introduces Byreal, Its First Solana-Based Onchain DEX, Launching This Month
by Alisa Davidson
June 16, 2025
QCP Capital: Crypto Market Sees Over $1B Sell-Offs As Traders Seek Downside Protection, Attention Turns To Tehran’s Response To Israel’s Strike
Markets News Report Technology
QCP Capital: Crypto Market Sees Over $1B Sell-Offs As Traders Seek Downside Protection, Attention Turns To Tehran’s Response To Israel’s Strike
by Alisa Davidson
June 13, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.