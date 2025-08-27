Avalanche Selects Funtico As Official Platform For Indie Game Development

In Brief Funtico has partnered with Avalanche and LaunchLoop to provide a Web3 gaming platform supporting indie developers, launching GameLoop Season 1 with a $30,000 prize pool and using its TICO token to power ecosystem interactions.

Full-stack Web3 gaming platform, Funtico announced a strategic partnership with Avalanche, a high-performance blockchain network, and LaunchLoop, the community-led accelerator behind Avalanche’s GameLoop initiative. This collaboration designates Funtico as Avalanche’s primary platform for supporting independent game developers and studios, providing the necessary infrastructure, tools, and services to develop, launch, and monetize games within the Avalanche ecosystem.

Avalanche has positioned itself as a scalable and developer-friendly blockchain for gaming. To further expand its ecosystem, the network has selected Funtico as its preferred platform for game development. Funtico provides a comprehensive suite of features that reduces technical barriers for developers, allowing them to focus on creating engaging games without requiring deep blockchain expertise. These capabilities include a Publisher-as-a-Service model that enables studios to release games without significant technical, legal, or operational burdens; cross-game interoperability for seamless connectivity between titles using the same utility token (TICO); integrated payment gateways that support both fiat and cryptocurrency transactions for Web2 and Web3 players; compliance and security measures to ensure a safe environment for developers and users globally; streamlined onboarding to reduce friction for studios and players entering Web3 gaming; and access to expert support and resources to facilitate sustainable growth.

Through this partnership, Avalanche and Funtico handle the technical and infrastructure requirements, enabling independent developers to gain visibility, monetization opportunities, and long-term support while focusing on creating high-quality games. This approach provides a platform where players can access a wide range of engaging, competitive, and tournament-ready titles hosted on Funtico.com.

Avalanche And Funtico To Launch GameLoop Season 1 In September With $30,000 Prize Pool For High-Score Browser Games

The collaboration will begin on September 8th with Avalanche GameLoop Season 1, a community-focused initiative led by LaunchLoop in partnership with Avalanche and Funtico, featuring a $30,000 prize pool. Developers will create high-score browser games with guidance and support from Funtico’s team, which provides custom tools and dedicated assistance to streamline the development process. Completed games will be showcased in global tournaments on Funtico.com, allowing creators to engage with live audiences, receive direct feedback, and offer rewards to participating players.

Funtico’s utility token, TICO, serves as the central medium for platform interactions, facilitating tournament entries, player rewards, developer monetization, and cross-game functionality. As additional games and players join through Avalanche-powered programs, the demand for TICO is expected to grow, reinforcing its function as the core currency within the platform.

This initiative reflects Avalanche’s ongoing commitment to supporting emerging game developers and players, with Funtico serving as the primary platform for scaling the network’s gaming ecosystem. Developers interested in participating and potentially publishing their games through Funtico’s support are encouraged to apply to GameLoop.

