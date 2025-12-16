Avalanche Foundation Establishes DLT Entity In Abu Dhabi Global Market To Drive MENA Growth

In Brief The Avalanche has established a DLT Foundation within Abu Dhabi Global Market to drive Web3 adoption, enterprise collaboration, and ecosystem growth across the MENA region under a clear regulatory framework.

Non-profit entity focused on advancing the growth and development of the Avalanche blockchain ecosystem, Avalanche Foundation announced the official establishment of a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Foundation within the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

This development represents a major step in supporting broader Web3 adoption, strengthening enterprise relationships, and encouraging ecosystem expansion throughout the Middle East and North Africa region.

The newly formed entity is intended to function as the main regional foundation for Avalanche, operating within a recognized regulatory framework to support initiatives related to programs, partnerships, public sector engagement, enterprise collaboration, and developer engagement.

The structure is also designed to consolidate existing initiatives in the region into a unified organization, with the objective of enhancing transparency and operational effectiveness.

Avalanche DLT Foundation In Abu Dhabi To Drive Web3 Growth Across MENA

Abu Dhabi Global Market is recognized internationally as an active jurisdiction for foundations and decentralized organizations. Its regulatory regime for DLT foundations establishes parameters for entities involved in blockchain-based activities, including governance arrangements, digital asset oversight, utility token operations, and decentralized decision-making processes.

This approach enables Web3-oriented foundations to operate without relying on conventional corporate models that may be incompatible with decentralized systems. The regulatory environment aligns with the objective of establishing a compliant and sustainable platform to support long-term regional growth.

The Avalanche DLT Foundation will function as the primary operational entity for Avalanche activities across the MENA region. All ecosystem initiatives, enterprise collaborations, public sector projects, and startup-related activities originating in the region will be administered through this foundation.

This scope includes both ongoing initiatives and future programs developed in coordination with the broader Avalanche Foundation. Incorporation within ADGM enables the organization to formalize partnerships and agreements, participate in governance processes, facilitate compliant token-based structures, and conduct digital asset transactions with a level of transparency and assurance sought by institutional participants. The framework also supports enterprise adoption and sustained ecosystem development.

Advancing Web3 Innovation And Regulatory Clarity

Abu Dhabi has emerged as an important hub for innovation in digital assets, financial technology, and emerging technologies within the region. With access to global capital, multinational corporate headquarters, supportive government initiatives, and strong international connectivity, it serves as a strategic base for long-term regional engagement. The Avalanche Foundation has previously maintained an active presence in Abu Dhabi through participation in financial events, keynote presentations, demonstration programs, developer outreach, and ecosystem pilot projects supported by local innovation initiatives.

The establishment of a DLT Foundation within ADGM provides a structure that allows operations to proceed with regulatory clarity, enables collaboration with enterprise stakeholders, and supports the continued expansion of Web3 technologies across the region.

This reinforces the Foundation’s commitment to the MENA ecosystem, contributes to the advancement of regional digital infrastructure, and reflects alignment between decentralized technological innovation and established regulatory standards.

