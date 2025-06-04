Aurora Rolls Out ACC Marketplace: One-Click Stack For Custom Blockchain Deployments

In Brief Aurora has launched the ACC Marketplace, a plug-and-play hub designed to streamline Web3 integrations, enabling businesses to deploy a Virtual Chain quickly with a range of powerful built-in features.

Virtual Chains network Aurora announced the launch of the Aurora Cloud Console Marketplace, a centralized platform developed to facilitate more efficient Web3 integration processes. This newly launched solution is intended to simplify the deployment of Virtual Chains by providing businesses with a comprehensive suite of pre-integrated features.

The ACC Marketplace includes a range of tools across key functional areas such as identity management, payments, oracles, computing resources, data handling, and security protocols. By utilizing these integrated components, development teams can significantly reduce the time typically required for technical setup and make use of familiar, trusted technologies.

Through this platform, teams gain immediate access to a configurable Web3 infrastructure, which can be tailored to specific project needs with minimal complexity. The aim is to allow developers to concentrate on core project objectives rather than dedicating extensive resources to backend infrastructure. Additionally, the Marketplace fosters early-stage collaboration by linking teams with reliable partners at the outset, establishing a framework that supports sustained development and ecosystem growth.

“The ACC Marketplace marks a new chapter in how we support founders. Our platform already enables infrastructure deployment in seconds—now, with the Marketplace, builders can assemble their ideal stack from a growing network of trusted partners,” said Armand Didier, Product Manager of Aurora, to Mpost. “So whether you’re building for RWA, gaming, DeFi, AI, or growing an ecosystem, there will be services to support you in that journey. And this is just the beginning: expect integrated AI agents, exclusive offers, and priority access to new features and services, all from the Marketplace,” he added.

Aurora Partners With Cookie DAO, DIA, Billions Network, And Others To Enhance ACC Marketplace

The ACC Marketplace features a comprehensive selection of deployment-ready components sourced from a diverse range of established Web3 partners. Within the identity category, the offering includes solutions from Billions, formerly known as Privado ID. For reputation management, tools provided by Cookie DAO are integrated. Data services are supported through collaborations with API3, Mobula, DIA, and Blocksense, while security measures are enhanced by the inclusion of Hashlock. Cluster XYZ contributes name service functionality, and compute resources are available through Aleph Cloud and Cere Network. Token-related utilities are provided by Cede Labs and Enzyme Finance. In addition, AI capabilities are incorporated via integration with PhronAI.

Alex Shevchenko, CEO of Aurora Labs, emphasized the challenges associated with infrastructure setup in the Web3 space, referring to the concept of “infrastructure fatigue” and noting that development teams often spend extensive time determining which tools to integrate and how to implement them. According to him, this process consumes valuable resources that could otherwise be directed toward areas such as user experience, community development, and growth. He indicated that the ACC Marketplace is designed to address these preliminary hurdles, allowing project teams to concentrate on product delivery.

Krystyna Kozak, Chief Marketing Officer at Cookie3 and a core contributor to Cookie DAO, highlighted that by providing API access to users of Aurora Blocks, the organization aims to assist developers through the integration of real-time on-chain and off-chain data tools.

“By enabling the integration of DIA oracles into chains launched via Aurora Cloud, we’re enabling builders to access transparent, trustless data infrastructure from day one, fueling the next generation of DeFi, RWA, and gaming applications with over 10,000 live data feeds,” said Dillon Hanson, Head of Business Development at DIA, in a written statement.

Commenting on its partnership with Aurora Labs, Evin McMullen, Co-founder of Billions Network, added that “combining easy developer experiences with industry-leading privacy infrastructure and AI-ready tooling will unlock the next generation of chain development.”

