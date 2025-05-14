Aurora Labs Unveils ‘Aurora Blocks’ Incubator On NEAR Protocol To Accelerate Virtual Chain Development

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Aurora Labs has launched Aurora Blocks, a six-week incubator offering $250,000 to support five teams building EVM-compatible Virtual Chains on NEAR.

Network of Virtual Chains, Aurora Labs introduced a new initiative focused on supporting early-stage blockchain development. The company has announced the launch of Aurora Blocks, a six-week incubator program aimed at accelerating the creation of EVM-compatible Virtual Chains within the NEAR ecosystem. The initiative is set to offer financial support totaling $250,000, which will be distributed among five selected teams. In addition to funding, participants will gain access to technical guidance, strategic business advice, and resources to support their go-to-market efforts.

“We’re building the future of on-chain ecosystems – one Virtual Chain at a time,” said Alex Shevchenko, CEO of Aurora Labs, in a written statement. “This incubator is about more than funding; we’re giving teams the infrastructure, guidance, and momentum they need to launch real products, attract users, and scale. Aurora Blocks is what allows us to turn bold ideas into reality,” he added.

Aurora Blocks is structured to provide early-stage blockchain teams with direct access to a consortium of established Web3 organizations specializing in areas such as infrastructure, security, funding, and user growth. Participating entities include Lemniscap, NEAR, CV VC, MarketAcross, Hacken, Cookie DAO, Peanut.Trade, AuditOne, Aleph Cloud, Cere Network, Billions Network, and Mobula.io. These collaborators are expected to engage through mentorship sessions, technical support, and strategic guidance throughout the six-week incubator.

The program focuses on facilitating the development of Virtual Chains within key emerging sectors such as AI-integrated finance (AI/DeFAI), decentralized finance (DeFi), Bitcoin Layer 2 ecosystems, real-world asset tokenization (RWA), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). This effort forms part of Aurora’s long-term strategy to support the launch of 1,000 Virtual Chains during 2025, with the incubator positioned as a core mechanism for translating early-stage concepts into operational blockchain networks.

Aurora Labs Opens Applications For Aurora Blocks Incubator, Offering Funding And Full-Stack Support

Applications for participation in the Aurora Blocks incubator are currently being accepted through May 28th, via the official portal at aurorablocks.dev. Following an initial evaluation process, five selected teams will receive early-stage capital along with access to advanced development tools, code security assessments, legal resources, and technical mentorship.

The incubator concludes with a Demo Day scheduled for July 23rd, during which participating teams will present their Virtual Chains to an audience that includes potential investors and members of the NEAR ecosystem. The initiative places emphasis on team performance, user engagement potential, and long-term project sustainability.

Aurora Blocks is structured to support the development of Ethereum-compatible chains built on the NEAR protocol. By offering an integrated framework that combines scalability, affordability, and compatibility, the program is intended to assist founders in deploying functional blockchain products that are technically sound and positioned for market adoption.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson