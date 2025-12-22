Aster Kicks Off ‘Crystal Weekly Drops’ Campaign With $12M In Prizes

In Brief Aster has launched its “Crystal Weekly Drops” campaign, a six-phase trading competition running from December 22, 2025, to February 1, 2026, offering a total of $12 million in weekly rewards for qualified ASTER holders.

Decentralized exchange (DEX), Aster announced that it has launched a new campaign called “Crystal Weekly Drops,” offering a total of $12,000,000 in prizes. The trading competition begins on December 22nd, 2025, at 00:00 UTC and runs until February 1st, 2026, at 23:59 UTC. The campaign is divided into six consecutive phases, each lasting seven days, and follows the same schedule as Aster’s Airdrop Program Stage 5: Crystal.

Participants can trade any perpetual pair during each phase to qualify for weekly rewards, provided they hold ASTER and meet the minimum trading volume requirements. Crystal rewards are distributed each week, giving traders multiple opportunities to earn from the $12,000,000 prize pool by continuing to trade throughout the campaign. The schedule for the six phases is as follows: Phase 1 runs from December 22nd to December 28th, 2025; Phase 2 from December 29th, 2025, to January 4th, 2026; Phase 3 from January 5th to January 11th, 2026; Phase 4 from January 12th to January 18th, 2026; Phase 5 from January 19th to January 25th, 2026; and Phase 6 from January 26th to February 1st, 2026.

Aster Outlines Participation Rules For First Phase Of ‘Crystal Weekly Drops’

Each phase of Aster’s “Crystal Weekly Drops” features a separate weekly prize pool of up to $2,000,000 in USDF, with trading volume on perpetual contracts tracked independently on both sides. The maximum prize pool will be unlocked once the platform-wide perpetual trading volume, excluding market maker activity, meets the specified thresholds. Aster may modify the rules for each phase depending on competition levels and market conditions, with updates shared through Aster X posts and Medium announcements.

Prize pool tiers are determined by weekly trading volume: if the volume is below 100 billion, the prize pool is $1,000,000; if it is between 100 billion and 150 billion, the prize pool increases to $1,500,000; and if the volume reaches 150 billion or more, the full $2,000,000 prize pool is awarded.

The first phase begins today. Users who meet all participation requirements will share the weekly prize pool equally. To qualify, participants must hold at least 444 ASTER tokens on Aster across Spot and Perpetual accounts from December 22nd, 00:00 UTC, to December 28th, 23:59 UTC. Additionally, on at least six days during Phase 1, participants must trade a minimum of $100,000 in daily Perpetual volume on eligible symbols, excluding BTC and ETH, and place at least one order per day that meets the minimum position size: $30,000 for ASTER/BNB/HYPE pairs and $10,000 for other eligible symbols, excluding BTC and ETH.

