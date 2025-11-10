Stage 4 Aster Harvest Introduces Enhanced Points-Based Incentives To Boost Community Engagement

In Brief Aster has concluded its Stage 3 Dawn campaign and launched Stage 4 Harvest, offering points-based rewards for Perpetual and Spot trading to encourage community participation and platform growth.

Decentralised exchange (DEX) Aster announced the conclusion of its Stage 3 Aster Dawn campaign and the launch of Stage 4, the Aster Harvest campaign. Stage 4 allocates 1.5% of the total ASTER supply, distributed evenly over six weekly epochs at 0.25% per epoch. The Stage 3 airdrop checker will be available starting December 1st, 2025, with claims opening on December 15th, 2025, and Stage 4 scheduled to conclude at 23:59 UTC on December 21st, 2025.

The Stage 4 Aster Harvest introduces enhancements designed to reward trading activity across both Perpetual and Spot markets. Building on Stage 3’s focus on quality trading, Stage 4 offers additional points-based rewards for ASTER holders, encouraging active community participation and supporting the growth of the Aster ecosystem. With ongoing team incentives and faster onboarding for new participants, collaboration within the platform is structured to be more rewarding than before.

As in previous campaigns, Stage 4 continues to use points as the primary reward mechanism. Points are calculated on a weekly basis, with each epoch running from Monday 00:00 UTC to Sunday 23:59 UTC unless specified otherwise. Points represent Stage 4 airdrop rewards earned through trading on Aster Perpetual and Spot, excluding the 1001x option.

Trading points are determined by contributions to trading fees, liquidity from maker orders, and symbol-specific boost factors, with updates occurring hourly. For Perpetual positions, points are earned based on position size and duration, margin usage with Aster assets, and net profit and loss (excluding fees), with position and asset points updated on a T+1 basis and profit/loss points updated hourly. Team and referral points accumulate throughout Stage 4 and do not reset, with new members’ contributions applied shortly after joining. Participants earn a portion of points from both first-level and second-level invitees, with first-level contributions weighted more heavily and updates applied daily.

Aster Perpetual provides professional-level trading with deep liquidity, a variety of advanced order types, and leveraged positions up to 300x at competitive rates.

The platform now extends rewards to Spot trading, allowing participants to earn points through multiple trading strategies across both Perpetual and Spot markets. Fees are structured at 0.005% for makers and 0.04% for takers on Aster Perpetual and Spot, with a 5% discount available when trading fees are paid using ASTER tokens.

Traders can accumulate points from trading volumes, high-quality trades, symbol-specific boosts, and the use of assets such as ASTER, asBNB, or USDF for margin, while referral and team programs provide additional earning opportunities. Aster offers a comprehensive suite of tools and incentives for professional trading performance.

