Aster Introduces Rocket Launch: A Gateway To Early-Stage Crypto Projects And Trading Incentives

Decentralized exchange Aster has launched Rocket Launch, a program designed to support early-stage blockchain projects by boosting liquidity and trading activity while providing users with early exposure to emerging on-chain opportunities.

Rocket Launch reimagines token launches as ongoing initiatives, guiding projects from initial discovery to active trading and sustained market engagement. Participants engage by trading specified token pairs and receive rewards proportional to their trading activity.

Each campaign’s reward pool consists of ASTER tokens alongside the native tokens of the participating project. Contributions from projects are used by Aster to repurchase ASTER tokens, which, combined with the project’s tokens, form the pool distributed to users through trading activities.

Rocket Launch highlights Aster’s distinctive offering of both Spot and Perpetual markets, creating a synergistic ecosystem where projects gain visibility and trading momentum, traders access early-stage opportunities and incentives, and the platform strengthens its market presence. This approach also provides ongoing benefits to ASTER holders through token buybacks and long-term value growth.

In order to earn rewards in Rocket Launch, participants must satisfy both trading and holding criteria. Users are required to achieve the minimum trading volume in the designated Spot or Perpetual pairs and maintain a combined balance of $ASTER across their wallets for the duration of the campaign. Rewards are distributed proportionally based on each participant’s share of trading activity.

Aster emphasizes that the future growth of DeFi will be driven not just by fees, liquidity, or leverage, but by the ability to identify and engage with early-stage on-chain opportunities. Rocket Launch embodies this vision, providing professional traders with access to emerging projects at their initial stages and enabling the market to discover, trade, and validate high-quality teams.

Rocket Launch Unveils First Campaign Featuring With APRO

The first Rocket Launch campaign introduces APRO, a professional oracle network that provides verifiable data across RWA, AI, and DeFi ecosystems. Designed to be fully startup-friendly, APRO is backed by a validated product-market fit, an experienced team, and a sustainable growth model.

Aster has partnered with APRO for this first Rocket Launch initiative, granting users early trading access to the project’s token within the Aster ecosystem. The campaign runs from 12:00 UTC on October 24th to 23:59 UTC on November 6th, 2025. The eligible trading pair, AT/USDT (Spot), opens at 10:00 UTC on October 24th and benefits from a 1.2x symbol boost throughout the campaign.

The total prize pool consists of $200,000 in ASTER, supplemented by additional rewards in AT tokens. To qualify, participants must record at least $1,000 in AT Spot trading volume during the campaign and maintain a combined holding of at least 100 ASTER across Spot and Perpetual wallets for the full duration. Rewards are allocated based on each participant’s share of the total AT Spot trading volume, with an individual cap of 3% of the total pool. Distribution will occur within 14 days following the campaign’s conclusion, with rewards credited directly to participants’ Aster Spot accounts.

