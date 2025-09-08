Aster Announces ASTER Token Generation Event And Launch Of Stage 2 Rewards Program For Long-Term Traders

In Brief Aster announces the launch of the ASTER Token Generation Event and Genesis Stage 2 program, rewarding long-term traders with Rh points and offering a 704 million token airdrop.

Decentralized perpetual exchange, Aster announced plans for the launch of the ASTER Token Generation Event (TGE) and the Aster Genesis: Stage 2 program. According to the announcement, 704 million ASTER tokens will be airdropped to eligible users who participated in Aster’s rewards program, with the TGE set for September 17th.

In addition, Aster Genesis: Stage 2 is now live, offering users the opportunity to trade on Aster Pro and earn Rh points for the second wave of ASTER rewards. The Stage 2 program has been redesigned to reward genuine traders with long-term intentions, rather than those focused on short-term speculation. Aster aims to recognize and reward consistent trading behavior over time.

Rh points in Stage 2 will continue to be awarded based on weekly epochs, starting from 00:00 UTC Monday to 23:59 UTC Sunday. However, the new structure introduces multi-dimensional scoring, including factors such as trading volume, position holding time, asset holdings, and realized profits and losses. For example, users with higher trading volume on Aster Pro will earn more Rh points, with takers receiving 2x points compared to makers. The holding time score rewards users based on the duration of their positions, and the Aster asset holding score rewards users who use Aster assets as margin for trading. Additionally, realized profits and losses will contribute to the calculation of Rh points, excluding fees.

A referral and team points system is also part of Stage 2, where users can earn a share of their invitees’ base Rh points. Referral rewards are structured as 10% for first-level invitees and 5% for second-level invitees, with base Rh points including trading volume, holding time, asset holdings, and realized profits and losses. Although the exact formulas and weightings are not disclosed, these factors will determine Rh point distribution, which will accumulate towards users’ share of the ASTER airdrop after the TGE.

Aster Launches ASTER Token Airdrop And Community-Driven Ecosystem With Decentralized Governance And Utility Features

Aster operates on the Aster blockchain, which is integrated into the Polkadot ecosystem. It is designed to allow users to trade cryptocurrencies and digital assets in a decentralized, peer-to-peer environment, eliminating the need for intermediaries such as centralized exchanges. The native token, ASTER, plays a central role in the platform, facilitating decentralized governance, promoting growth, incentivizing participation, and ensuring long-term sustainability of the protocol.

The ASTER airdrop will distribute a total of 704 million ASTER tokens, representing 8.8% of the total supply. Claims for these tokens will open on September 17th, and close on October 17th. Once claimed, the ASTER tokens will be deposited directly into users’ Aster Spot wallets, without requiring any gas fees or approval. Any unclaimed tokens will be reserved for future community rewards.

Regarding tokenomics, the total maximum supply of ASTER is set at 8 billion tokens. The ASTER token operates on the BNB Chain using the BEP-20 standard, and its token address is 0x000Ae314E2A2172a039B26378814C252734f556A. Over 53% of the total supply is allocated for community rewards, reflecting the platform’s community-first approach.

In terms of utility, ASTER will serve several purposes within the ecosystem. To mark the TGE, a portion of the protocol’s revenue will be used for buybacks, with allocations designated for Foundation funding and governance rewards distribution. Going forward, ASTER will offer various utilities, including discounts on spot and perpetual trading fees, governance participation, and more.

