Aster Rewards Hub Rolls Out With Tasks, Events, And Incentives For New Traders

In Brief Aster has launched the Aster Rewards Hub, a new feature providing access to missions, limited-time events, and collaborative campaigns with partners.

Decentralised perpetual exchange Aster has launched the Aster Rewards Hub, a new feature providing access to missions, limited-time events, and collaborative campaigns with partners.

Participants can earn additional Rh points and BONUSUSD by completing specific actions, such as making deposits and engaging in trading through Aster Pro Mode. These activities also contribute to eligibility for the upcoming AST token airdrop. Tasks include depositing a minimum of $100 and reaching cumulative trading volumes ranging from $1,000 to $1,000,000. Rewards vary based on the task, offering between 500 and 100,000 Rh points along with BONUSUSD incentives.

Rh points refer to reward points earned through trading on Aster Pro mode and are used to determine the allocation of AST tokens in Aster’s upcoming airdrop. BONUSUSD is a non-withdrawable bonus token available on the Aster platform, which functions as collateral for trading perpetual contracts on Aster Pro mode via the BNB Chain.

While BONUSUSD itself cannot be withdrawn, any trading profits generated using it as collateral are eligible for withdrawal. These incentives are intended exclusively for new users who have not previously engaged in trading on Aster Pro mode. Onboarding-related tasks are valid for 30 days from the initial wallet connection to Aster. Rh points are validated and refreshed on an hourly basis. BONUSUSD tokens are automatically credited to the trading account and can be viewed in the ‘Pro’ section of the Portfolio.

Understanding Aster And Aster Pro

Aster represents an integrated approach aimed at streamlining and enhancing the decentralized finance (DeFi) experience. The platform focuses on combining security, efficiency, and a user-centered framework. It brings together the capabilities of Astherus, known for its yield-focused solutions, and APX, recognized for its resilient infrastructure supporting perpetual trading.

Aster merges these elements to create a unified ecosystem designed to meet the needs of both traders and passive earners, offering tools such as automated features, simplified trading options, and access to substantial on-chain liquidity.

Aster offers two distinct trading modes designed to accommodate different user preferences. The Simple Mode provides an on-chain trading experience with one-click execution and resistance to MEV, allowing users to trade perpetual contracts with minimal complexity. The Pro Mode features an order book interface that delivers access to deep liquidity, competitive fee structures, and a comprehensive set of tools tailored for advanced trading strategies.

Its Aster Pro serves as the decentralized product for perpetual contracts and is central to the platform’s operations. It provides advanced trading features and greater customization for users employing complex strategies. The Pro mode is currently supported on BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum. Notable functionalities include a multi-asset margin system and a fee structure with a 0.01% maker fee and a 0.035% taker fee, offering competitive costs relative to centralized exchanges (CEXs).

