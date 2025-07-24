Apple Farm Season 2 Launches On Etherlink With $3M In Rewards And New Features

In Brief Etherlink has launched Season 2 of its Apple Farm liquidity incentive program with over $3 million in rewards, expanded protocol participation, and new technical upgrades to accelerate DeFi growth across its ecosystem.

Layer 2 blockchain network Etherlink launched the second season of its liquidity incentive initiative, Apple Farm. Season 2 introduces over $3 million in rewards, aiming to further accelerate the expansion of Etherlink’s decentralized finance ecosystem. The program follows the successful results of Season 1, which drew substantial user participation, secured more than $50 million in total value locked, distributed $3 million in XTZ rewards, and facilitated new partnerships and protocol integrations across the Etherlink platform.

The Apple Farm program is structured to incentivize engagement with DeFi applications on Etherlink, including activities such as trading, lending, and liquidity provision. This new season debuts applXTZ, a token designed to enhance reward accessibility by allowing users to immediately claim 20% of their incentives, while the remaining 80% becomes available incrementally over a six-month period. The reward mechanism is intended to promote sustained user involvement and foster continued ecosystem development.

“Season 1 showed there’s strong demand for smart, well-structured incentives,” said David Relkin, Head of DeFi at Nomadic Labs, in a written statement. “With Season 2, we’re leveling up—with more partners, greater flexibility, and reward mechanics designed to keep users active and engaged over time. We’re building real, lasting value for the ecosystem,” he added.

Season 2 introduces a broader selection of integrated protocols, among them Jumper.Exchange, Lombard, Curve, OKU, Gearbox, Stacy.fi, Hanji, Superlend, Uranium.io, and IguanaDEX, with further additions anticipated over the course of the program. The structure is designed to update participation opportunities biweekly, aligning incentive distribution with ongoing activity levels and ecosystem demand to maintain an efficient and data-informed rewards model.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Etherlink through Apple Farm Season 2,” said Pablo Veyrat, co-founder of Merkl, which powers the Apple Farm platform, in a written statement. “This season is more dynamic, more accessible, and we think it’s going to drive even stronger engagement across the board,” he added.

Today’s updates follow a period of notable growth within the Etherlink ecosystem, marked by a series of technical advancements and new protocol integrations that continue to elevate the network’s profile within the decentralized finance space. Recent additions include the deployment of tokenized assets by Midas—specifically mBASIS, mTBILL, mMEV, and mRE7YIELD—as well as the introduction of a DeFi aggregator by Oku in June 2025, offering Uniswap v3 functionality with enhanced order routing capabilities.

Network-level improvements have also been observed, with Season 1 participation reaching thousands of users, total value locked peaking at $47.7 million, and on-chain asset value rising to $88.5 million. Smart contract storage speeds have seen up to a thirtyfold increase, while bridging durations have been shortened dramatically—from 15 days to under one minute. Etherlink is actively establishing itself as a hub for complex financial instruments, drawing interest from Ethereum-native projects in search of greater scalability and efficiency, all while leveraging Tezos’ Smart Rollup framework and maintaining compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

