API3 Introduces Oracle Stack On Injective’s InEVM, Enhancing Developer Experience

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief API3’s Oracle Stack is now accessible on Injective inEVM, offering developers an option to tap into over 180 dAPI on the API3 Market.

Decentralized data Oracle network API3 revealed that its Oracle Stack is now accessible on Injective inEVM, offering developers an option to tap into more than 180 decentralized data sources (dAPI) on the API3 Market. Additionally, it facilitates access to the upcoming OEV network, designed to reclaim the protocol MEV generated by Oracle updates.

inEVM represents an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) designed to achieve composability across various major networks, encompassing Cosmos, Solana, Injective, and Ethereum. This platform provides robust cross-chain interoperability, enabling Ethereum developers to smoothly incorporate their protocols into diverse ecosystems. Additionally, it offers rapid transaction finality and includes builders modules for enhanced functionality.

Decentralized applications (dApps) now have the ability to access verifiable and decentralized data maintained on-chain, eliminating the requirement to manage any infrastructure.

Builders interested in leveraging dAPIs on Injective inEVM have the option to explore the API3 Market, which represents a convenient platform to browse, access, and handle diverse data feeds. These feeds cover a range of assets such as cryptocurrencies, forex, equities, and commodities, providing a comprehensive resource for builders.

Additionally, as the OEV network prepares for launch, protocols leveraging API3’s decentralized data feeds on Injective inEVM will gain a vertically integrated solution to recapture MEV. Meanwhile, DApps will have the ability to seamlessly access any data feed available on the API3 Market, activate the OEV Network, and begin earning rewards.

API3's Oracle Stack is now available on @injective inEVM!



Builders can now leverage:



▲ +180 decentralized data feeds (dAPIs) on the API3 Market

▲ OEV Network to recapture protocol MEV (launching soon!)



Start building today! 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/Rgz6ChOyUa — API3 (@API3DAO) June 11, 2024

API3 Introduces wBETH To ETH Exchange Rate On Its API3 Market

API3 operates as a decentralized data oracle network, streamlining the integration of APIs with blockchain applications and eliminating the need for third-party intermediaries. Its primary goal is to bolster data reliability and security for smart contracts and dApps by furnishing them with top-tier, real-time data.

Recently, API3 has introduced a wBETH to ETH Exchange Rate on its API3 Market, facilitating developers in creating on-chain products across a diverse range of 33 blockchains.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson