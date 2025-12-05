Anthropic Releases ‘Interviewer’, Exploring Public Perspectives On AI

In Brief Anthropic has launched ‘Interviewer’, a tool that enables large-scale research into professionals’ perspectives on AI, revealing productivity gains, role-specific concerns, and opportunities to guide responsible AI integration.

Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, has launched Anthropic Interviewer, a new tool designed to gather insights into people’s perspectives on AI. The tool was tested on a sample of professionals, and early findings indicate optimism about AI’s role in work, though concerns remain around areas such as education, creative displacement, and security. Professionals expressed a desire to delegate routine tasks to AI while maintaining control over core responsibilities, creatives used AI to enhance productivity despite social stigma, and scientists sought AI support for research tasks without fully trusting it for core scientific work.

Anthropic Interviewer operates in three stages: planning, interviewing, and analysis. During planning, the tool generates interview rubrics and question flows based on research goals, reviewed and finalized with human researchers. In the interviewing stage, it conducts adaptive, real-time conversations with participants, typically lasting 10–15 minutes. During analysis, Anthropic Interviewer collaborates with human researchers to process transcripts, identify themes, and provide answers to the original research questions.

The initial study focused on practical testing, but it also provided insights across three professional groups. The general workforce highlighted productivity gains from AI, with 86% reporting time savings and 65% expressing satisfaction with AI in their work. Social stigma and anxiety about future impacts were noted, with some participants establishing boundaries or shifting roles to adapt. Creatives reported using AI to boost output while navigating peer judgement and economic concerns. Scientists showed interest in AI for hypothesis generation and experiment design but currently limited their use to tasks such as writing or debugging code.

Overall, the findings suggest that professionals view AI as a productivity tool, but its adoption is shaped by social, ethical, and role-specific considerations. The launch of Anthropic Interviewer opens avenues for continued research with creatives, scientists, educators, and other users to explore evolving human-AI interactions and to refine tools that facilitate productive and responsible AI integration.

AI Boosts Productivity For Creatives And Scientists

Creative professionals in Anthropic’s study reported that AI increased productivity, with 97% noting time savings and 68% saying it improved work quality. Participants described faster research, higher output, and reduced time on routine tasks, though many expressed concern about peer judgment and economic impacts. Creatives often felt tension between leveraging AI and maintaining control over their work, with AI influencing decision-making in some cases. Emotional responses varied by discipline, with satisfaction paired with worry or frustration depending on the field, reflecting both the benefits and uncertainties of AI integration.

Scientists in chemistry, physics, biology, and computational fields reported using AI primarily for tasks such as literature review, coding, and writing, while core activities like hypothesis generation and experimentation remained largely manual. Trust and reliability were major barriers, and technical limitations of AI were commonly noted. Despite frustrations, most scientists expressed high satisfaction with AI support and low concern about job displacement, emphasizing the inherently human aspects of research and external constraints that limit AI integration. The majority expressed interest in more advanced AI assistance across all stages of research, including experimental design, database access, analysis, and hypothesis generation, envisioning AI as a potential partner rather than a replacement.

Anthropic Interviewer To Aid In Large-Scale Research On AI Use And Human Perspectives

This initial trial showed that Anthropic Interviewer is capable of conducting large-scale research, completing 1,250 interviews with professionals to explore their experiences and perspectives on AI in the workplace. Conducting research of this scale would have been costly and time-intensive using traditional methods. Beyond its efficiency, the tool enables new questions to be asked about AI’s societal role and allows insights at a scale previously unattainable, capturing how people feel about AI, what changes they seek, and how they envision its future impact.

The findings from this pilot study extend understanding of AI usage in professional settings beyond previous Economic Index work and are being shared with Anthropic’s Economic Advisory Council and Higher Education Advisory Board. Anthropic Interviewer continues the company’s effort to center human perspectives in AI development, building on initiatives like Collective Constitutional AI, which gathered public input to shape Claude’s behavior.

In order to further inform AI development, Anthropic is engaging with specific communities. In the creative sector, partnerships with cultural institutions and creative organizations aim to study how AI augments creative work, including collaborations with companies behind popular creative tools. In scientific research, the tool is used with AI for Science grantees to gather insights on how AI can support research workflows, combining qualitative and quantitative data to improve Claude’s utility for scientists. In education, partnerships with the American Federation of Teachers focus on integrating AI into teacher training, incorporating educator perspectives into AI system design.

Anthropic Interviewer enables targeted, participatory research that informs policy, gathers community input, and tracks the evolving relationship between humans and AI, supporting development of AI tools that reflect user needs and societal considerations.

