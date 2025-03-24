Anthropic’s New ‘Think’ Tool Enables Claude To Pause And Reflect In Complex Tool Use Situations

In Brief Anthropic introduced the “Think” tool, which allows Claude to add an additional thinking step—complete with its own designated space—before arriving at its final answer.

Firm specializing in AI safety and research, Anthropic introduced the “Think” tool, which provides a dedicated space for structured thinking during complex tasks. This tool enables Claude to incorporate an additional thinking step—complete with its own designated space—before reaching its final answer.

While the concept may seem similar to extended thinking, there are key differences. Extended thinking occurs before Claude begins generating a response, where it deeply considers and refines its approach. In contrast, the “Think” tool is used after Claude has started generating a response, allowing it to pause and assess whether it has gathered all the necessary information to proceed. This is particularly beneficial during tasks that involve long sequences of tool calls or multi-step conversations with the user.

The “Think” tool is especially effective in situations where Claude does not have enough information from the user query alone and needs to process external data (such as results from tool calls). The reasoning behind this tool is less comprehensive than the extended thinking process and is more focused on integrating new information that emerges during the task.

Anthropic recommends using extended thinking for simpler scenarios, such as non-sequential tool calls or straightforward instructions. It is also effective for tasks like coding, math, and physics, where Claude doesn’t need to rely on external tools. The tool is better suited for more complex tasks, where Claude must carefully analyze tool outputs, navigate detailed guidelines in policy-heavy environments, or make sequential decisions that build on one another, where errors can have consequences.

Best Practices For Implementing ‘Think’ Tool

In order to maximize the benefits of the “Think” tool with Claude, Anthropic recommends the following implementation practices based on its τ-bench experiments.

The most effective strategy is to offer clear instructions on when and how to utilize the “Think” tool. This is particularly evident in the τ-bench airline domain, where domain-specific examples greatly enhance the model’s effectiveness in applying the “think” tool. These examples should include guidance on several aspects, such as: outlining the level of detail expected in the reasoning process, breaking down complex instructions into actionable steps, providing decision trees for handling common scenarios, and helping to assess whether all necessary information has been collected.

Additionally, Anthropic found that for long or complex instructions, placing them in the system prompt was more effective than including them in the tool description itself. This allows the model to better integrate the thinking process into its overall behavior by providing it with broader context.

Integrating the “Think” tool into the Claude implementation is relatively simple and can lead to improvements. The firm suggests starting with challenging use cases, particularly those where Claude struggles with policy compliance or complex reasoning in long chains of tool calls. Users can begin by adding the tool definition and implement a customized “think” tool specific to the domain. This process requires minimal coding but facilitates more structured reasoning. Users should also consider including instructions on when and how to use the tool, along with domain-relevant examples in the system prompt.

Once the tool is in place, users are encouraged to monitor and refine its use by observing how Claude applies it in practice. They can adjust the prompts to promote more effective thinking patterns. Adding the new tool has minimal downsides in terms of performance. It will not alter external behavior unless Claude chooses to use it, and it does not interfere with the existing tools or workflows.

