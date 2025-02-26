Animoca Brands Joins MultiversX As Ecosystem Validator And Contributor

In Brief Animoca Brands has joined MultiversX ecosystem as a validator and contributor, aiming to create synergies between Animoca Brands, its network of portfolio companies, and the MultiversX blockchain.

Distributed public blockchain, MultiversX announced today that Animoca Brands has joined its ecosystem as both a validator and ecosystem contributor. This collaboration aims to create synergies between Animoca Brands, its network of over 540 portfolio companies, and the MultiversX blockchain, utilizing development tools like Sovereign Chains.

Animoca Brands, originally founded as a mobile gaming company in 2014, shifted to Web3 in 2018 as the first tokenization frameworks emerged. Today, Animoca is recognized as one of the leading and most active investors and builders in the Web3 industry.

Headquartered in Hong Kong with global offices and subsidiaries, Animoca Brands was an early investor in projects like OpenSea, Decentraland, and The Sandbox, the latter of which it acquired in 2018. With a portfolio encompassing over 540 investments, Animoca primarily focuses on blockchain-related ventures in gaming, digital collectibles, open worlds, and infrastructure.

MultiversX recently completed a successful community discussion, governance vote, and implementation of phase four of its staking system (Staking V4). With more than 3,300 validator nodes, MultiversX now ranks as the second-largest Proof-of-Stake (PoS) economy. The Staking V4 upgrade has enhanced the network’s Nakamoto Coefficient by 50%. This update allows new validators to join the network and enables existing validators to expand based solely on the amount of EGLD staked, eliminating the previous queue-based system that required waiting for other validators to leave.

Animoca Brands, as a validator, exemplifies how Staking V4 has made it easier and more attractive to provide staking services on MultiversX. Its staking pool has already surpassed 100,000 EGLD.

Additionally, promising startups that align with Animoca Brands’ vision and are incubated through xLaunchpad—a highly selective Web3 accelerator with an acceptance rate of just 0.5%—can apply for support from the leader in digital entertainment and gamified experiences.

