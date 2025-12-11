Animoca Brands Japan And Solv Collaborate To Advance Institutional Bitcoin Treasury Management

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Solv Protocol and Animoca Brands Japan have partnered to launch Japan’s first institutional Bitcoin-DeFi framework, enabling corporations to transform Bitcoin treasuries into secure, yield-generating on-chain assets.

Solv Protocol, a leading platform in Bitcoin-based decentralized finance (BTCfi) with over US$2.8 billion in total value locked (TVL), announced a strategic partnership with Animoca Brands Japan to develop institutional-grade on-chain treasury solutions and Bitcoin finance strategies for corporate Bitcoin holders in Japan.

The collaboration supports Animoca Brands Japan’s Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) initiative, reflecting the country’s growing adoption of blockchain-based corporate finance, similar to global examples such as MicroStrategy’s use of Bitcoin in corporate balance sheets.

The partnership positions Solv and Animoca Brands Japan as pioneers in the Japanese market, combining Solv’s Bitcoin finance infrastructure with Animoca Brands Japan’s institutional network to implement Bitcoin and DeFi integration within a unified and compliant framework.

New Institutional Bitcoin-DeFi Framework To Power Corporate Treasury Growth

Under the terms of the partnership, Solv and Animoca Brands Japan will provide corporate and publicly listed entities with substantial Bitcoin treasuries access to institutional custody and asset management solutions through SolvBTC, a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed wrapper that enables holders to engage with composable DeFi protocols offering yields of 4–12% APY via various strategies.

The collaboration will also consider future integrations with Solv’s broader Bitcoin Finance suite, aimed at improving institutional-grade composability and supporting diverse on-chain financial operations. This includes features such as transparent verification, interoperable infrastructure, and advisory support from Animoca Brands Japan on treasury management, investor relations, and strategic Web3 adoption planning.

“Solv’s Bitcoin Finance foundations have proven that Bitcoin can serve as productive capital, evolving as collateral,” said Ryan Chow, CEO and Co-founder of Solv Protocol, in a written statement. “Partnering with Animoca Brands Japan allows us to extend this success into DAT Strategic Asset Management, the next expansion phase, by delivering secure, compliant, and high-yield treasury solutions to Japan’s most forward-thinking corporations,” he added.

“We are confident that Solv Protocol’s advanced on-chain technology and expertise in BTCFi will further strengthen our Digital Asset Treasury Management support business,” said Kensuke Amo, CEO of Animoca Brands, in a written statement. “Through this collaboration, we aim to create an environment where companies can not only hold Bitcoin as a financial asset but also leverage it as a new revenue engine that drives corporate growth,” he added.

The partnership creates Japan’s first institutional framework connecting Bitcoin with decentralized finance, positioning Solv as a leading provider of on-chain treasury solutions that transform corporate Bitcoin holdings from static reserves into yield-generating assets. By combining Bitcoin’s global liquidity with traditional finance-style stable returns, Solv and Animoca Brands Japan are reshaping corporate digital reserve management to be secure, transparent, and efficient.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

