Business News Report
February 02, 2024

Andrew Tate Eyes Crypto Launch, Stirring Controversy Amidst Past Criticisms

by
Published: February 02, 2024 at 6:14 am Updated: February 02, 2024 at 6:15 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 02, 2024 at 6:14 am

In Brief

Andrew Tate considers the launch of his digital token, despite previously refraining from entering crypto space.

Andrew Tate Considers Launching His Cryptocurrency, Marking Controversy Amidst Past Attempts

British-American influencer and businessman Andrew Tate appears to be exploring the cryptocurrency sector and is considering the launch of his digital token. However, his position on cryptocurrencies is ambivalent. In a recent post on social media platform X, Andrew Tate engaged with his extensive follower base by posing a question. 

Addressing the “crypto Twitter” community, the influencer proposed:

“If I launch a coin and back it with 100m of my own money and never sell, then I’ll let University.com members get in early at a discount.” Notably, University.com is a platform owned by Andrew Tate that provides educational services for individuals aspiring to attain financial success in “The Real World.”

Andrew Tate also cited his fame as an additional factor supporting the anticipated success of the proposed cryptocurrency. He further affirmed, “Because I’m the most famous man alive, I’ll promote it everywhere, enabling all of you to potentially profit.”

Later, the businessman indicated that he would proceed with the plan if the publication garnered 50,000 retweets. Despite accumulating over 10,000 retweets, the publication appears to have been deleted afterwards.

Andrew Tate’s “Free” NFTs Proposal Sparks Debate Among Followers 

What makes the proposal of new cryptocurrency intriguing is Andrew Tate’s previously expressed strongly critical stance towards cryptocurrencies. Last year, Andrew Tate asserted that he refrains from taking advantage of his followers, unlike “every other influencer.” He emphasized in capital letters, “I do not have anything to do with any crypto.”

The influencer further clarified that he does not support altcoins deemed worthless.

Instead, the entrepreneur proposed offering complimentary non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at no additional charge with each purchase made on his merchandise website. According to the influencer, the NFTs are provided for free, thereby mitigating the risk of financial loss for his supporters. This approach aims to create a scenario where anyone who supports Andrew Tate stands to benefit without any financial risk.

However, the promotion promptly received criticism from users who raised concerns about the necessity of a $75 T-shirt purchase to acquire a ‘free’ NFT. Certain individuals questioned the reasoning behind this particular pricing strategy.

Andrew Tate’s foray into the cryptocurrency sector, marked by the contemplation of launching his digital token, reveals an intriguing shift given his past critical stance on cryptocurrencies, while promotional efforts face scrutiny and criticism.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
