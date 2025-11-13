AlphaTON Capital And SingularityNET Partner To Accelerate Telegram’s Cocoon AI

In Brief AlphaTON Capital has partnered with SingularityNET, CUDO Compute, and Vertical Data to advance Telegram’s Cocoon AI network by deploying decentralized GPU infrastructure.

AlphaTON Capital Corp, a digital asset firm dedicated to expanding the Telegram ecosystem, has announced a strategic partnership with SingularityNET, CUDO Compute, and Vertical Data to accelerate the development and launch of Telegram’s Cocoon AI network. This collaboration will deploy a new fleet of high-performance GPUs in a hydroelectric-powered data center located in Sweden, marking a notable step in merging ethical AI, data privacy, and environmental responsibility.

The partnership addresses a significant infrastructure challenge within the rapidly advancing AI sector: the demand for decentralized, privacy-respecting computing power that does not compromise on sustainability. Cocoon AI, Telegram’s privacy-focused artificial intelligence project, allows users to maintain control over their data while accessing advanced AI technologies, aligning with AlphaTON’s broader mission to integrate traditional finance with blockchain-driven innovation.

“This partnership represents the future of AI infrastructure—one where privacy, sustainability, and decentralization aren’t competing priorities, but foundational principles,” said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital Corp., in a statement. “At AlphaTON, we’ve always believed that technology should empower individuals, not exploit them. By bringing together SingularityNET’s expertise in decentralized AI, the computational capabilities of CUDO and Vertical Data, and our commitment to sustainable infrastructure, we are laying the groundwork for an AI ecosystem that upholds both human rights and environmental integrity,” she added.

“The AI revolution requires immense computational power, but it does not need to come at the cost of our planet or our privacy,” Brittany Kaiser continued. “Our hydroelectric-powered GPU infrastructure shows that it is possible to scale AI responsibly—combining the transparency of blockchain technology with the accountability of verified renewable energy usage,” she concluded.

New Partnership To Transform Ethical AI With Decentralized Infrastructure And Hydro-Powered GPU Fleet

The GPU fleet, organized and financed through Vertical Data’s subsidiary GPUFinancing.com, will be deployed within hydroelectric-powered facilities, utilizing renewable energy to reduce the environmental impact of AI training and inference operations. This infrastructure will support the decentralized architecture of Cocoon AI, enabling privacy-preserving machine learning that ensures user data remains encrypted and under user control throughout the AI interaction process.

SingularityNET, a decentralized AI platform that enables the creation, sharing, and monetization of AI services on a large scale, alongside CUDO Compute and Vertical Data, brings specialized expertise in high-performance computing infrastructure. Meanwhile, GPUFinancing.com facilitates the capital deployment and structured financing of advanced GPU assets for decentralized AI workloads.

“Decentralized AI requires decentralized infrastructure,” said Janet Adams, COO of SingularityNET Foundation, in a statement. “This partnership with AlphaTON Capital demonstrates how we can scale AI capabilities while maintaining the ethical foundations that make AI trustworthy. Privacy and sustainability aren’t obstacles in AI development — they’re competitive advantages,” she added.

“The convergence of decentralized AI and distributed GPU financing marks a new chapter in computing,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Vertical Data and GPUFinancing.com, in a statement. “Our mission is to make cutting-edge compute accessible through innovative financing solutions — allowing ethical, sustainable, and decentralized AI projects like Cocoon AI to scale rapidly without the constraints of centralized capital or infrastructure. This partnership proves that responsible AI can be both profitable and planet-positive,” he added.

The collaboration builds on AlphaTON’s strategic position within the TON and Telegram ecosystem, where the company has become one of the largest corporate holders of TON tokens. With over 1 billion monthly active users, Telegram represents one of the largest potential markets for privacy-focused AI applications, ranging from intelligent messaging assistants to decentralized content moderation and translation services.

This partnership also highlights the increasing recognition from institutions that the next generation of AI infrastructure must prioritize user sovereignty over data, environmental responsibility in energy consumption, and decentralized governance instead of centralized control. By combining AlphaTON’s capital and sustainability expertise with SingularityNET’s decentralized AI protocols and the technical capabilities of CUDO Compute and Vertical Data, the partnership aims to establish new benchmarks for ethical AI deployment on a large scale.

The financial terms of the partnership are still subject to final definitive agreements. The initial GPU deployment is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with plans to expand operations throughout 2026 and beyond, based on demand from participants in the Cocoon AI network.

