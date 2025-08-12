Aleo Network Foundation Partners With Revolut To List ALEO, Expanding Access To Privacy-First Blockchain Infrastructure In Europe

In Brief The Aleo Network Foundation has partnered with Revolut to list the ALEO token, aiming to expand privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure and compliant digital asset access across Europe.

Operating as a non-profit organization responsible for maintaining the stability and development of the ALEO Network, the Aleo Network Foundation, which delivers privacy and compliance infrastructure for secure, programmable, and global payment solutions, has announced a collaboration with Revolut, an international fintech company serving over 60 million customers, to make the ALEO token available within the Revolut application.

Revolut is recognized as one of Europe’s most cryptocurrency-oriented fintech platforms, offering a reliable environment for the trading and storage of digital assets. At the same time, the Aleo Network provides an essential component within the blockchain sector; utilizing zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography, it offers a core infrastructure layer that can be adopted by other blockchains, stablecoins, and enterprises to achieve both privacy and compliance.

With the introduction of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations setting consistent and transparent standards across Europe, new opportunities have been created for innovation, compliant blockchain expansion, and privacy-focused payments. The integration of Aleo with Revolut represents a step toward influencing the future framework of blockchain infrastructure for developers and institutions working to advance the next era of digital asset technologies.

Aleo And Revolut Partnership Advances Privacy-First Blockchain Infrastructure

“Joining forces with Revolut reinforces our mission to embed privacy at the foundation of future financial systems,” said Josh Hawkins, EVP of Strategy, Policy & Communications, in a written statement.

“By viewing privacy not as a barrier but as a catalyst for innovation and compliance, we aim to ensure that blockchain continues to develop as a tool for empowerment rather than surveillance. This listing moves us closer to a future where privacy is a core feature, not an afterthought, in the global financial stack,” he added.

The Aleo Network is developing foundational infrastructure to support a new wave of private, decentralized applications. Leveraging ZK cryptography, the platform facilitates scalable execution off-chain while enabling verification on-chain, providing privacy without reducing programmability.

This approach allows developers to create strong and secure applications without disclosing user information. As the blockchain sector advances toward solutions that prioritize both security and privacy, Aleo maintains its focus on ensuring that privacy is an inherent and accessible component for all participants in the decentralized ecosystem.

