AirDAO Launches Grants Program To Accelerate Blockchain Adoption And Innovation

In Brief AirDAO has introduced the AirDAO Grants program to support initiatives that promote blockchain adoption, expand its ecosystem, and enable practical applications.

Community-driven Layer 1 blockchain, AirDAO announced that it has launched the AirDAO Grants program to support initiatives that drive blockchain adoption, expand its ecosystem, and introduce practical use cases. The program welcomes developers to participate, whether they are refining an early-stage idea or scaling an established project.

The program prioritizes tangible impact, aiming to increase user engagement, enhance adoption, and contribute meaningfully to the ecosystem. It focuses on practical results, emphasizing the importance of real-world application and long-term success.

Participants in the program can receive financial support for projects at various stages, visibility within the AirDAO community and its broader network, expert mentorship in blockchain, finance, and marketing, as well as opportunities to be part of a larger movement. Developers receive not just funding but also strategic guidance and community exposure, ensuring their projects have the best chance to succeed.

In order to be considered for a grant, projects should align with AirDAO’s mission, demonstrate feasibility with a capable team, introduce innovative ideas or improvements to existing solutions, and have a clear plan for long-term sustainability. Open-source contributions are encouraged but not mandatory. The selection process prioritizes projects that fit within AirDAO’s vision, have strong execution potential, and offer long-term value to the blockchain ecosystem.

The program offers different grant levels based on project maturity and impact. Small grants are available for early-stage ideas, while medium grants support projects that are beginning to gain traction. Larger grants are allocated to initiatives that have already demonstrated a meaningful impact, and customized support is available for strategic partnerships. This tiered structure ensures that projects receive the appropriate level of support based on their stage of development and potential contribution to the ecosystem.

What Is AirDAO?

It is a Layer 1 blockchain network designed to provide users with fast, cost-effective, and user-friendly access to digital value anytime, anywhere in the world. The network aims to make blockchain technology more accessible by reducing barriers such as high fees and complex processes. AirDAO operates as a decentralized organization shaped by community contributions rather than venture capital influence.

The Internet of Value introduces new ways to create and exchange digital assets. AirDAO’s mission is to support developers and users by providing a strong infrastructure with over 150 validators, making Web3 applications accessible to a global audience. The network is designed for affordability, ease of use, and continuous availability. It is EVM-compatible, functioning as an independent Layer 1 network, and operates on a Proof of Authority consensus model with more than 150 active nodes on AMB-NET. The network is accessible on Binance and follows a community-governed structure with regular elections.

AMB-NET, the decentralized network behind the AirDAO Blockchain, plays a crucial role in securing the ecosystem’s application layer by coordinating hundreds of nodes. It is designed to help community members and developers quickly prototype, test, and deploy blockchain-based solutions. Additionally, AMB-NET facilitates seamless asset bridging between Ethereum and BNB Chain, expanding interoperability and cross-chain functionality.

