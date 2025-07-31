AI Autonomous Racing Championship Hitch Open Confirms Participation In DePIN Expo 2025

In Brief DePIN Expo 2025 has partnered with AI racing platform Hitch Open to showcase the integration of decentralized infrastructure and autonomous mobility.

DePIN Expo 2025, a professional exhibition centered on Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), has announced a strategic collaboration with Hitch Open, Asia’s first AI-powered new energy racing championship. As a prominent initiative in autonomous vehicle racing, Hitch Open will participate in the expo by presenting its advanced technologies and ecosystem, illustrating the convergence of artificial intelligence and DePIN in the domain of intelligent mobility and promoting practical adoption of decentralized infrastructure systems.

Hitch Open was launched by the Intelligent Racing Foundation as an advanced AI racing platform intended to support the development of intelligent connected vehicles, artificial intelligence, and electric transportation. Its broader objective is to create a global ecosystem that transitions academic research into industrial-scale applications, enhances collaboration between academia, research institutions, and industry, and unites technology partners across sectors such as clean energy and sensor development.

Operating under a foundational model based on “open-source + competition,” the championship seeks to blend technological advancement with culture and sport to catalyze innovation in Level 4 to Level 5 autonomous driving. The simulation stage takes place on a 2.5-mile oval circuit developed using the globally adopted LGSVL open-source platform. The physical racecourse is located on the “99 Bends” of Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, a site specifically chosen to challenge AI systems in real-world, complex driving scenarios. Participating teams include seven of China’s leading universities, such as Tsinghua University, Fudan University, and Zhejiang University.

The partnership highlights the integration of Hitch Open’s autonomous vehicle AI with the DePIN Expo’s thematic focus, emphasizing applications in AI and DePIN convergence, edge computing, and decentralized networking in smart transportation. The collaboration also supports broader efforts to position Hong Kong as a global center for Web3 and artificial intelligence innovation, with the long-term ambition of developing the event into a “Web3 version of CES.”

DePIN Expo 2025 To Convene Global Industry Leaders At Hong Kong’s Cyberport

DePIN Expo 2025 is set to take place on August 27–28 at Cyberport in Hong Kong. The event is organized by DeMall, with executive hosting provided by Web3Labs, MetaEra, and Techub News, and co-hosting support from Cyberport.

Operating under the theme “Life, Reimagined with DePIN,” the conference will bring together leading DePIN initiatives, public blockchain developers, investment firms, hardware suppliers, and regulatory stakeholders. The program is designed as a comprehensive industry platform that includes ecosystem showcases, physical engagement opportunities, node infrastructure deployment, collaborative ventures across industries, and city-level demonstrations. The objective is to advance DePIN technologies from initial validation stages toward broader commercial implementation.

DePIN Expo 2025 has also announced support from the Solana Foundation, which will play a key role in convening prominent members of the ecosystem. The event will feature advancements in sectors such as on-chain hardware integration, edge computing architectures, and spatial intelligence applications built on the Solana network.

