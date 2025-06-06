Aethir Edge To Launch Tokenomics 2.0 On July 13, Introducing Sustainable Reward System For Contributors

Enterprise-focused edge AI hardware unit, Aethir Edge, has confirmed the implementation of a new staking-based bonus structure within its updated Tokenomics 2.0 framework, effective from July 13th.

The initiative is scheduled to continue through July 12, 2026. It is structured around three staking tiers: the Bronze tier requires a minimum stake of 2,000 ATH and yields a fixed reward of 10 ATH per day. The Silver tier mandates a 5,000 ATH stake and provides 30 ATH per day, while the Gold tier requires 10,000 ATH and delivers 60 ATH per day.

A daily emission ceiling of 5 million ATH has been established. Bonus rewards will be allocated proportionally based on the stake weight, with the Silver tier receiving a 1x multiplier and the Gold tier receiving a 2x multiplier. When base rewards and bonuses are combined, Silver participants may earn up to 120 ATH per day, and Gold participants may earn up to 240 ATH per day.

This structure is designed to maintain proportionality in reward distribution, incentivize higher contribution through greater returns at the Gold tier, and ensure compliance with the overall emission limits.

A revised system has been introduced with a focus on sustainability and efficiency, aimed at better recognizing active participation and ensuring long-term viability of the ecosystem.

Under the new framework, fixed daily rewards—previously set at 100 ATH per device—are being replaced with a stake-dependent model where returns scale according to both the amount of ATH staked and the operational performance of each device. Additional rewards, beyond the standard emissions, will be allocated using a stake-weighted mechanism, where devices in the Gold tier receive twice the bonus allocation compared to those in the Silver tier.

A network-wide limit on daily token emissions will be enforced, capping total output at 5,000,000 ATH per day, beginning July 13th.

This redesign is not intended as a reduction in benefits, but rather as a structural shift intended to align reward mechanisms with meaningful contributions. The move away from fixed payouts is aimed at supporting the long-term distribution of value across the network. By emphasizing active participation over passive holding, the system encourages users to stake more in order to earn more, thereby reinforcing the utility and resilience of the infrastructure.

The updated tokenomics also allows for greater scalability as Aethir expands its presence in areas such as artificial intelligence, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), and enterprise-grade GPU computing. In this model, value is distributed proportionately, emissions are regulated over time, and the ecosystem is positioned for healthy and adaptable growth in response to real-world demand.

Aethir Edge, developed with Qualcomm technology, functions as a high-performance edge AI unit that operates within Aethir’s decentralized GPU cloud network. It is positioned as the sole authorized hardware solution for participating in Aethir’s network-based resource contribution model. The device integrates computing power, network participation, and token-based incentives within a single system, forming part of a broader strategy to enable decentralized physical infrastructure networks, or DePIN.

Aethir itself operates as a decentralized platform offering distributed GPU cloud services. Its infrastructure is designed to deliver scalable and efficient computing capabilities to sectors requiring high-performance resources, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital gaming. By utilizing idle GPU capacity from global sources, the platform seeks to reduce barriers to entry and expand access to enterprise-level computing on a global scale.

