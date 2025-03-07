Aethir And Xsolla Announce $1M Grant Program To Support Game Developers

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Aethir has partnered with Xsolla to launch a $1M ecosystem grant program designed to support video game developers in need of GPU computing services and cloud gaming distribution channels.

Provider of decentralized cloud compute infrastructure, Aethir announced a partnership with Xsolla, a global leader in video game commerce, to support the development and distribution of games in the cloud. As part of this collaboration, the two companies are launching a $1M ecosystem grant program aimed at assisting video game developers who require access to GPU computing services and efficient cloud gaming distribution channels.

The grant program is intended to provide practical support to developers with new gameplay concepts, leveraging Aethir’s decentralized GPU cloud and Xsolla’s cloud gaming platform. Developers can apply for the grant to receive additional cloud credits, which will help incentivize users to engage with games hosted in the cloud.

Xsolla supports game developers across more than 200 regions, offering over 1,000 payment methods, accepting transactions in over 130 currencies, and providing live operations support in 25 languages. The platform offers comprehensive solutions to developers, publishers, and creators, helping them successfully launch, monetize, and distribute their games using a pay-as-you-go model for cloud-based gaming.

Aethir’s Decentralized GPU Cloud Transforms Gaming And AI Workloads With Scalable, Secure, And Cost-Effective Solutions

Aethir’s decentralized GPU cloud is designed to handle advanced AI and gaming workloads by providing reliable, secure, cost-effective, and highly scalable GPU computing resources. The company’s GPU-as-a-service model offers solutions for a wide array of gaming applications, including cloud gaming, Instant Play, Smart TV gaming, AR/VR gaming integrations, and Web3 gaming. With Aethir’s secure GPU network, gaming companies have a dependable cloud computing partner that supports their projects from initial market launch to user acquisition and growth. Boasting over 400,000 GPU containers distributed globally, Aethir is well-equipped to support large-scale cloud gaming projects and help them expand their operations.

In contrast to centralized cloud providers, which rely on a few large data centers located in regional capitals, Aethir uses a distributed cloud computing infrastructure spread across 95 locations worldwide. This global distribution allows the company to efficiently reach cloud gamers, offering its enterprise clients access to a broader user base compared to traditional centralized providers.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson