Aergo Prepares for V4 Hard Fork Upgrade With Major System Improvements Coming Next Month

In Brief Aergo announced an upgrade to its Aergo Scan blockchain explorer, aiming to enhance security and transparency, following FDS incident.

Open-source blockchain platform Aergo announced an upgrade to its Aergo Scan blockchain explorer, aiming to enhance security and transparency, following the recent Fraud Detection System (FDS) incident. Aergo Scan’s Internal Transaction UI (Beta version) allows users and network participants to access comprehensive histories associated with addresses and transactions, facilitating detailed tracking.

Furthermore, the team has revealed intentions for the Aergo V4 hard fork upgrade, which is scheduled to introduce significant system enhancements and new features in the coming month.

The forthcoming Aergo V4 hard fork upgrade will prioritize objectives like enhancing transparency and adopting a “White-Box” Model to improve the transparency and readability of contracts and transactions, providing advantages to existing and upcoming applications. Additionally, the new data model will position Aergo for applications involving Machine Learning and integration with Small and Large Language Models.

The upcoming new features for Aergo V4 will encompass Internal transaction logging to enhance transparency for intricate contracts, composable transactions designed to operate independently of internal transactions, text-based contracts aimed at enhancing human readability and determinism, and text-based transactions (WIP) intended to fully harness Ricardian Contract capabilities to establish a groundwork for text-based language model applications and facilitate the use of text-based transactions for engineering and data storage.

Aergo Suspends Swap Service Amid Suspicious Activity And Boosts Security

Aergo is a blockchain platform that offers businesses the ability to develop applications and services by sharing data on a trustless and distributed IT ecosystem. Aergo integrates elements from both public and private blockchains, aiming to deliver scalability, enterprise readiness, and ease of development.

Recently, Aergo suspended its Swap (Bridge) service following the detection of suspicious activities by its FDS. Approximately 7.7 million Aergo tokens were withdrawn through the Aergo Swap service, an unusually high volume of transactions for the system. Consequently, Aergo has overhauled its Aergo Swap, introducing a redesigned user interface and enhanced security framework.

