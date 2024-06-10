News Report
June 10, 2024

Aergo Prepares for V4 Hard Fork Upgrade With Major System Improvements Coming Next Month

by
Published: June 10, 2024 at 4:44 am Updated: June 10, 2024 at 4:44 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 10, 2024 at 4:44 am

In Brief

Aergo announced an upgrade to its Aergo Scan blockchain explorer, aiming to enhance security and transparency, following FDS incident.

Aergo Prepares for V4 Hard Fork Upgrade With Major System Improvements Coming Next Month

Open-source blockchain platform Aergo announced an upgrade to its Aergo Scan blockchain explorer, aiming to enhance security and transparency, following the recent Fraud Detection System (FDS) incident. Aergo Scan’s Internal Transaction UI (Beta version) allows users and network participants to access comprehensive histories associated with addresses and transactions, facilitating detailed tracking.

Furthermore, the team has revealed intentions for the Aergo V4 hard fork upgrade, which is scheduled to introduce significant system enhancements and new features in the coming month.

The forthcoming Aergo V4 hard fork upgrade will prioritize objectives like enhancing transparency and adopting a “White-Box” Model to improve the transparency and readability of contracts and transactions, providing advantages to existing and upcoming applications. Additionally, the new data model will position Aergo for applications involving Machine Learning and integration with Small and Large Language Models.

The upcoming new features for Aergo V4 will encompass Internal transaction logging to enhance transparency for intricate contracts, composable transactions designed to operate independently of internal transactions, text-based contracts aimed at enhancing human readability and determinism, and text-based transactions (WIP) intended to fully harness Ricardian Contract capabilities to establish a groundwork for text-based language model applications and facilitate the use of text-based transactions for engineering and data storage.

Aergo Suspends Swap Service Amid Suspicious Activity And Boosts Security 

Aergo is a blockchain platform that offers businesses the ability to develop applications and services by sharing data on a trustless and distributed IT ecosystem. Aergo integrates elements from both public and private blockchains, aiming to deliver scalability, enterprise readiness, and ease of development.

Recently, Aergo suspended its Swap (Bridge) service following the detection of suspicious activities by its FDS. Approximately 7.7 million Aergo tokens were withdrawn through the Aergo Swap service, an unusually high volume of transactions for the system. Consequently, Aergo has overhauled its Aergo Swap, introducing a redesigned user interface and enhanced security framework.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Kuaishou Technology Unveils Kling AI, Empowering Users To Create Videos Via Text-to-Video Generation

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Backpack Wallet Unveils Update Featuring Optimized UI, Metaplex Core NFT Support, And Mask Balances Feature

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Berachain Unveils bArtio B2 Public Testnet, Enabling Access For Users And Developers

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Kuaishou Technology Unveils Kling AI, Empowering Users To Create Videos Via Text-to-Video Generation

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Backpack Wallet Unveils Update Featuring Optimized UI, Metaplex Core NFT Support, And Mask Balances Feature

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Berachain Unveils bArtio B2 Public Testnet, Enabling Access For Users And Developers

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Kuaishou Technology Unveils Kling AI, Empowering Users To Create Videos Via Text-to-Video Generation
News Report Technology
Kuaishou Technology Unveils Kling AI, Empowering Users To Create Videos Via Text-to-Video Generation
by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024
Backpack Wallet Unveils Update Featuring Optimized UI, Metaplex Core NFT Support, And Mask Balances Feature
News Report Technology
Backpack Wallet Unveils Update Featuring Optimized UI, Metaplex Core NFT Support, And Mask Balances Feature
by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024
Berachain Unveils bArtio B2 Public Testnet, Enabling Access For Users And Developers
News Report Technology
Berachain Unveils bArtio B2 Public Testnet, Enabling Access For Users And Developers
by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024
Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability
News Report Technology
Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability
by Alisa Davidson
June 7, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.