Adobe Unveils New AI Innovations, Assistants, And Models Across Creative Cloud To Enhance Creative Workflows

At its Adobe MAX creative conference, computer software company Adobe unveiled a range of AI enhancements across its Creative Cloud applications, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere, and Illustrator. The updates are designed to give creative professionals greater precision and efficiency, featuring one-click tools for tasks such as compositing and masking, as well as performance improvements across the suite.

Adobe introduced new capabilities in Firefly Boards, its collaborative AI ideation platform, including image upscaling and prompt generation, alongside Firefly Creative Production for bulk editing of thousands of images. The company also showcased an AI Assistant in Photoshop on the web, powered by agentic AI, as well as conversational AI assistants in Adobe Express and Adobe Firefly. These assistants allow users to complete complex creative tasks, receive personalized suggestions, and access tutorials, while still providing the option to adjust settings manually, offering a balance of automation and control.

Adobe has integrated AI-powered creation and editing tools throughout its Creative Cloud applications, providing creative professionals with precise control, improved efficiency, and time-saving features. In Photoshop, Generative Fill now incorporates partner models, including Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, Black Forest Labs FLUX.1 Kontext, and Firefly Image Models, allowing users to add, remove, or modify content with simple prompts while maintaining visual coherence. Generative Upscale, enhanced with Topaz Labs’ AI, enables low-resolution images to be upscaled to 4K with realistic detail, particularly useful for AI-generated assets. The Harmonize feature blends people or objects into new scenes by matching light, color, and tone, streamlining compositing and freeing users to focus on final adjustments.

In Premiere, the AI Object Mask (public beta) automatically isolates people and objects in video frames, simplifying tasks such as color grading, blurring, and effects. Additional masking tools, including Rectangle, Ellipse, and Pen Masking, offer precise control over specific areas, while the Fast Vector Mask provides improved tracking and 3D perspective capabilities. Lightroom introduces Assisted Culling (public beta), a customizable tool for quickly identifying the best images in large collections based on focus, angles, and sharpness.

The latest Creative Cloud release features over 100 new innovations and performance enhancements across Adobe’s suite of applications.

Adobe Integrates Advanced AI Models Into Creative Cloud For Enhanced Video, Audio, And Imaging Workflows

Adobe now provides creative professionals with access to leading AI models for video, audio, imaging, and design, all integrated directly into its Creative Cloud applications. Users can work with Adobe’s commercially safe Firefly models, partner models from across the industry, or new personalized Firefly Custom Models, without leaving their workflow.

The Firefly suite introduces the new Firefly Image Model 5, currently in public beta, which can generate images at native 4MP resolution with photorealistic detail, accurate anatomy in portraits, and improvements in complex compositions and natural movement. The model powers tools such as Prompt to Edit, allowing users to describe image edits in their own words, and supports Layered Image Editing for precise, context-aware compositing.

The company has also integrated partner models into its apps, including Topaz Bloom and Topaz Gigapixel for Generative Upscale in Photoshop, and ElevenLabs Multilingual v2 for voiceover generation in Firefly. Other available models include Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) and Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.1 Kontext, with Adobe continuing to add models from leading AI developers as they are released.

Additionally, Firefly Custom Models, now in private beta, enable users to create personalized AI models that generate assets with consistent visual style. Custom Models are private by default, require creator authorization for access, and can be used directly within Firefly apps or Firefly Boards.

Adobe’s Firefly Boards, a collaborative AI-powered ideation platform, now allows creative professionals to move more efficiently from inspiration to concept with enhanced features for greater control and flexibility. The new Rotate Object function enables 2D images to be converted into 3D, allowing objects and people to be positioned in different poses and viewed from multiple perspectives. PDF exporting and bulk image downloading streamline project organization and collaboration.

Updates to Firefly Boards complement recently introduced tools such as Presets, which generate images in a variety of styles with a single click, and Generative Text Edit, which allows instant modification of text in visual assets.

The firm is also expanding access to Firefly Creative Production, currently in private beta, which provides AI-powered batch editing to modify thousands of images at once, automatically applying background replacements, color grading, and cropping through a no-code interface.

Photoshop’s Generative Fill and Generative Upscale, along with Harmonize, are now generally available, while Premiere’s AI Object Mask, Rectangle, Ellipse and Pen Masking, and Fast Vector Mask are in public beta, as is Lightroom’s Assisted Culling feature. Firefly’s Prompt to Edit with Image Model 5 and partner models from Black Forest Labs, Google, and OpenAI is generally available, with Firefly Custom Models and Firefly Creative Production rolling out in private beta next month. The Photoshop AI Assistant is accessible through a private beta waitlist. Until December 1, Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan subscribers can generate unlimited images with all Firefly and partner models, as well as unlimited video using the Firefly Video Model.

