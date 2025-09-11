en en
News Report Technology
September 11, 2025

Adobe Introduces AI Agent Orchestrator Featuring Six Specialized Agents To Automate Customer Experience And Marketing

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 11, 2025 at 10:40 am Updated: September 11, 2025 at 10:16 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 11, 2025 at 10:40 am

In Brief

Adobe unveiled its AI Agent Orchestrator program, featuring six specialized agents designed to streamline and automate customer experience and marketing workflows.

Adobe Introduces AI Agent Orchestrator Featuring Six Specialized Agents To Automate Customer Experience And Marketing

American software company Adobe has announced the general release of AI agents designed to transform how businesses create, deliver, and optimize customer experiences and marketing initiatives. These agents are powered by the Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) Agent Orchestrator, which also serves as an AI platform enabling businesses to manage and customize agents from both Adobe and third-party ecosystems. The system allows agents to understand context, plan multi-step tasks, refine responses, and perform other complex actions. AEP, which is widely used by leading enterprises to integrate real-time data across organizations, provides a foundation for agents to act in contextually relevant ways and deliver measurable business value.

More than 70% of AEP users already employ Adobe’s AI Assistant, a conversational interface that facilitates interaction with agents across Adobe and external platforms. Companies such as The Hershey Company, Lenovo, Merkle, Wegmans Food Markets, and Wilson Company have integrated Adobe’s agent-based AI solutions to enhance organizational capabilities and improve customer engagement.

Redefining Customer Experience Management Through AI-Powered Agents

Adobe has announced the general release of AEP Agent Orchestrator, featuring a reasoning engine that leverages decision science and language models to support dynamic and adaptive decision-making. The system interprets user intent from natural language prompts and determines which agents should be activated as part of coordinated workflows. Built on AEP, Agent Orchestrator enables contextually relevant and goal-oriented automated actions, with the option for refinement through a “human-in-the-loop” approach.

The platform includes prebuilt AI agents integrated directly into leading Adobe enterprise applications such as Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer, and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics. These agents are designed to enhance marketing capabilities and accelerate Customer Experience Orchestration. For example, the Audience Agent allows teams to quickly create, scale, and optimize audiences for personalization initiatives, while the Journey Agent in Journey Optimizer simplifies the creation and orchestration of customer journeys and campaigns across multiple channels, optimizing touchpoints and uncovering insights to improve engagement.

The Experimentation Agent analyzes performance data, supporting hypothesis generation, causal analysis, and predicted conversion outcomes, and is available in Journey Optimizer Experimentation Accelerator. The Data Insights Agent in Customer Journey Analytics streamlines the extraction of actionable insights from organizational signals, facilitating visualization, forecasting, and intervention.

The Site Optimization Agent monitors brand websites, automatically identifying and flagging performance issues for resolution, and the Product Support Agent enhances issue resolution for Adobe customers by utilizing extensive knowledge sources and organizational data, now including case creation and tracking directly within workflows.

Adobe also announced upcoming features, including Experience Platform Agent Composer, which provides a unified interface for businesses to customize and configure AI agents according to brand guidelines and organizational policies, allowing teams to fine-tune agent actions and accelerate value delivery.

Additional developer tools, such as an Agent SDK and Agent Registry, will enable the creation, extension, and orchestration of agentic applications, supporting new use cases across industries and roles.

Recognising the importance of interoperability, Agent Composer includes the Agent2Agent protocol to facilitate collaboration among agents across ecosystems. Adobe further announced partnerships with companies including Cognizant, Google Cloud, Havas, Medallia, Omnicom, PwC, and VML to support seamless workflow execution and agent customization across industries and use cases.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

