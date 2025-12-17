Aave’s Stani Kulechov Unveils Multi-Phase Roadmap To Establish Protocol As Core Credit Layer For DeFi

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Aave founder Stani Kulechov unveiled a long-term roadmap positioning the protocol as the foundational credit layer of the on-chain economy, emphasizing institutional adoption, mass DeFi access, and innovation.

Leading decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave founder Stani Kulechov has released a long-term roadmap outlining how the platform intends to become the “foundational credit layer” of the on-chain economy, even as the Aave DAO navigates internal governance debates. The strategy focuses on three core components: Aave V4, Horizon, and the Aave App.

Aave V4 represents a complete redesign of the protocol, unifying liquidity through a Hub-and-Spoke model that replaces fragmented pools with centralized Hubs of capital and specialized Spokes for tailored lending markets. This architecture aims to handle trillions of dollars in assets, supporting institutions, fintechs, and companies seeking deep, reliable liquidity, while a new developer experience will make building on Aave more accessible.

Horizon, launched earlier in 2025, is Aave’s market for institutional real-world assets, enabling tokenized US Treasuries and other credit instruments as collateral to borrow stablecoins. Designed for compliance and operational efficiency, Horizon provides an on-ramp for institutional capital, quickly becoming the largest venue for RWA-backed loans with $550 million in net deposits and plans to scale beyond $1 billion in 2026 through partnerships with major financial firms.

The Aave App serves as a mobile gateway to DeFi for mainstream users, simplifying complex financial operations while integrating Push, a zero-fee stablecoin on/off-ramp covering over 70% of global capital markets. The app targets mass adoption, aiming to reach its first million users and provide a competitive cash-to-DeFi experience, fueling protocol growth and expanding access to DeFi savings and lending.

Stani Kulechov emphasized that innovation, opinionated product design, and accessible user experiences are critical for scaling Aave to a multi-trillion-dollar protocol and establishing it as a central infrastructure layer for DeFi.

Establishing Aave As Core Credit Layer for On-Chain Economy

Aave Labs outlined its long-term vision to scale the protocol into the foundational credit layer of the on-chain economy, focusing on bringing significant institutional assets on-chain, expanding user adoption of DeFi, and supporting the value of AAVE. The firm emphasized that its commitment is demonstrated through its actions, including being the largest holder of AAVE and leading product development for the protocol.

The roadmap envisions Aave as a universal liquidity layer where any tokenized value can serve as collateral or be borrowed without intermediaries, providing the base infrastructure for future financial products. Aave Labs acknowledged the contributions of the DAO, developers, and service providers in building the ecosystem, emphasizing that innovation and community engagement remain central to the protocol’s growth.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing governance dispute between Aave Labs and parts of the DAO regarding strategic direction and revenue allocation. It also follows a regulatory milestone, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission closing its long-running investigation into Aave without enforcement action, which Kulechov framed as a validation of DeFi’s resilience and long-term potential.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

