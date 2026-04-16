99% Of Meme Coins Went To Zero: What Meme 3.0 Needs To Get Right

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Memecoins evolved 2021–2025 from niche tokens to major crypto assets, but most failed to retain users beyond speculation, prompting a shift toward engagement-driven “Meme 3.0” models.

Between 2021 and 2025, meme coins evolved from niche crypto experiments into some of the most widely traded and culturally visible assets in the digital asset market. During this period, they generated substantial trading volumes, built highly active online communities, and played a notable role in drawing mainstream attention toward Web3 ecosystems. However, despite their rapid rise, a large proportion of these projects faded just as quickly as they emerged, with only a small number—such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu—maintaining long-term visibility.

A recurring pattern emerged across hundreds of launches. Tokens would debut into intense social media attention, experience sharp speculative price increases, and then decline rapidly once momentum faded. In most cases, community engagement diminished in parallel with price action, leaving little sustained activity once trading enthusiasm subsided.

This cycle has led to differing interpretations of what meme coins represent. While some observers dismissed them as purely speculative and transient phenomena, a broader reading suggests that their primary function has been concentrated on attention generation rather than long-term user retention. In that sense, meme-based assets were effective at capturing interest, but not designed to maintain engagement beyond initial market cycles.

The structural limitation became more apparent as market activity matured. Once attention peaks were reached, most projects lacked mechanisms to sustain participation or incentivise users to remain active beyond trading behaviour. As a result, engagement tended to be concentrated on external social platforms rather than within functional product environments, reinforcing short-lived rather than persistent ecosystems.

Expansion Without Durability: The Limits Of Early Meme Cycles

Across multiple cycles, the meme sector expanded significantly in terms of token issuance, trading volume, and online visibility. Activity metrics increased across chains, and social engagement reached new highs. However, much of this growth reflected short-term speculation rather than sustained usage patterns.

Community formation largely occurred on external platforms such as X, Telegram, and Discord, rather than within product-based ecosystems. This structure meant that user engagement was tied to communication channels rather than functional interaction with underlying assets. As speculative interest declined, these communities tended to contract rapidly, revealing limited structural retention.

Two distinct phases of meme market development are often identified. The first, commonly associated with the early Dogecoin era, was driven primarily by viral spread and social amplification, where visibility and momentum were the main determinants of perceived value. The second phase, spanning approximately 2023 to 2024, introduced more emphasis on narrative construction, cultural identity, and limited attempts at utility integration. Despite these additions, daily user interaction with tokens remained largely unchanged, and improvements in distribution did not translate into stronger durability.

Over time, market participants have also become more selective, reflecting repeated exposure to short-lived cycles. This has contributed to a more cautious environment in which momentum alone is no longer sufficient to sustain long-term participation.

Structural Shift Toward Retention-Focused Models

A growing perspective within the sector suggests that the next stage of meme-related assets will depend less on initial attention capture and more on post-onboarding engagement. The central limitation identified in earlier cycles is not visibility, but the absence of sustained user activity once attention peaks subside.

This emerging phase, often described as a transition toward a “Meme 3.0” model, reframes tokens not as standalone speculative instruments but as components within interactive systems. Under this framework, value creation is increasingly associated with user participation, gameplay mechanics, and continuous engagement loops rather than isolated trading events.

Gaming environments are frequently cited as a natural extension of this shift, given their reliance on repetition, progression systems, and social competition. These mechanics align closely with behavioural patterns already present in meme culture, including identity formation, group affiliation, and community-driven rivalry. However, gaming adds a structural element of continuity, encouraging repeated interaction over time rather than one-off engagement.

One example of this evolving approach is RealGo, a Melbourne-based platform integrating location-based services, augmented reality, and AI-driven systems within a Web3 gaming environment. The project operates as a mobile application in which users interact with meme-related assets in physical and digital spaces, combining gameplay mechanics with on-chain infrastructure. Within this structure, meme assets are positioned as interactive components rather than static tokens, allowing for ongoing engagement through competitive and participatory features.

Reported user activity figures indicate a growing base of participants interacting with the system, reflecting broader interest in platforms that extend meme engagement beyond speculative trading. This type of model points toward a broader industry trend in which infrastructure, rather than individual token launches, becomes the primary foundation for sustained activity.

The historical trajectory of meme coins suggests a repeated cycle of rapid attention followed by equally fast disengagement. While these assets have proven effective in generating visibility and liquidity, their structural limitations have consistently constrained long-term retention.

As market conditions evolve, increasing scrutiny and declining tolerance for short-lived speculative cycles are reshaping expectations. Future iterations of meme-based ecosystems are likely to be evaluated less on their ability to attract attention and more on their capacity to sustain participation.

In this context, the next phase of development may depend on whether meme assets can transition from isolated tokens into integrated systems of interaction. The defining challenge for the sector is no longer visibility, but continuity, and the emerging infrastructure around meme-driven engagement will play a central role in determining whether that transition is achieved.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

