77% Of Bitcoin Holders Have Not Engaged With BTCFi, GoMining Survey Reveals Untapped Opportunity

In Brief GoMining’s survey reveals that BTCFi adoption is limited not by technology but by a lack of awareness and user-focused education among Bitcoin holders.

Global Bitcoin-focused ecosystem GoMining released a survey of more than 700 participants across North America and Europe, revealing that the sector’s primary challenge is not technology or funding, but effectively engaging the users it aims to serve. The survey was commissioned to gain insight into how Bitcoin holders perceive the role of Bitcoin in finance and its adoption trends, highlighting a notable gap between the potential of BTCFi and its actual uptake among the intended audience.

“What we discovered validates what we’ve been seeing in our work with Bitcoin holders,” said Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining, in a written statement. “There’s an enormous appetite for these opportunities, but the industry has built products for crypto natives, not for everyday Bitcoin holders,” he added.

The survey findings reinforce Mark Zalan’s comments, showing that 73% of participants are interested in generating yield on their Bitcoin through lending or staking, and 42% seek access to liquidity without selling their BTC. These preferences correspond closely with the offerings of BTCFi platforms.

However, the research also highlights a significant caution among users, as over 40% indicated they would allocate less than 20% of their holdings to BTCFi products, reflecting the trust and complexity challenges that remain key barriers in the sector.

GoMining Notes BTCFi Adoption Challenge And Ethereum-Style DeFi Playbook That Fails To Reach Conservative Bitcoin Holders

One of the most notable insights from GoMining’s research is the awareness gap, with 65% of Bitcoin holders unable to identify a single BTCFi project. For GoMining, whose strategy focuses on educating Bitcoin holders, these findings validate that their efforts are targeting a key challenge in the sector.

“This isn’t a failure of Bitcoin holders to keep up,” Mark Zalan explained. “The BTCFi industry must communicate more effectively with its target market. When two-thirds of potential users can’t name a single project in your space, you’re facing an adoption challenge that education can solve,” he noted.

The low level of brand recognition indicates that, despite substantial venture capital backing and widespread coverage in cryptocurrency media, BTCFi platforms have primarily communicated within their own circles rather than reaching the Bitcoin holders they aim to serve.

The gap is understandable, as patterns such as the preference for custodial wallets and regulated ETFs over self-custody and complex DeFi indicate that Bitcoin holders prioritize simplicity and security. While BTCFi has drawn heavily from Ethereum’s decentralized finance model, Bitcoin holders tend to be more conservative, focused on security, and favor accessible solutions rather than complicated structures.

“Bitcoin holders aren’t Ethereum users,” highlighted Mark Zalan. “Coinbase and Bitcoin ETFs succeeded because they prioritized accessibility. BTCFi platforms that focus on education and user experience, rather than complex features, will capture this market,” he added.

Survey Reveals Need For Education And User-Friendly Platforms

The survey highlights an industry with high potential that is currently limited by a communication gap. While Bitcoin holders are interested in the yield and liquidity opportunities BTCFi offers, they require platforms that are straightforward and secure.

For the sector, this represents both a challenge and an opportunity, as platforms that prioritize user education and onboarding alongside technological development are well-positioned to drive wider adoption. The findings reinforce GoMining’s perspective that BTCFi has primarily targeted the wrong audience; the true market consists of millions of Bitcoin holders who value security and simplicity, rather than cryptocurrency natives.

For GoMining, the results emphasize the importance of accessibility and education in expanding Bitcoin adoption, efforts the company is advancing through its global mining ecosystem and the recently launched Learn-To-Earn Academy.

