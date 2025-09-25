GoMining Surpasses 10M TH Hashrate, Showing Retail Mining Can Scale To Institutional Levels

In Brief GoMining surpasses 10 million TH of mining power, demonstrating that retail-driven aggregation can achieve industrial-scale Bitcoin mining.

GoMining, a Bitcoin-focused ecosystem supported by over 10 million TH/s of computing power across data centers in the U.S., Africa, and Central Asia, announced that it has exceeded 10 million terahash (TH) of mining power sold. This achievement — roughly 10 exahash per second (EH/s) — places GoMining on a scale comparable to the world’s largest publicly traded miners, a level rarely attained outside the industry’s top players.

The milestone was reached on September 6th, reflecting growth from approximately 2 million TH to 10 million TH in just twenty-one months. This fivefold increase, combined with consistently high operational uptime, mirrors the expansion patterns of larger public competitors.

“This milestone shows that retail demand can organize into industrial-scale mining power,” said Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining, in a written statement. “As the Bitcoin network enters the zettahash era, everyday users are proving to be a counterweight to consolidation. Our mission is to keep mining open to anyone who wants in,” he added.

GoMining Charts Alternative Path To Scale With NFT-Based Digital Miners And Retail-Focused Platform

Unlike leading miners that depend on substantial institutional funding, GoMining expands by offering “digital miners”—non-fungible token (NFT)-based assets that represent real computing power in verified data centers. These assets provide daily Bitcoin rewards and can be upgraded or traded through the GoMining application. By eliminating the need for users to manage hardware, energy, or maintenance, the model allows mining participation at any budget while GoMining oversees the infrastructure, combining industrial-scale operations with the convenience of an application.

GoMining’s growth has been fueled by its user-friendly design, transparent structure, and gamified experience. Prospective users can evaluate potential returns using an ROI calculator before making a purchase. Once engaged, users can participate in GoMining’s active Discord and Telegram communities, where experienced members share strategies and insights. Unique features such as “Miner Wars,” a gamified layer integrated with Bitcoin mining, along with community events and periodic digital miner releases, have maintained high engagement and encouraged repeat participation.

GoMining Reaches Industrial-Scale Hashrate, Demonstrating Retail Aggregation Can Rival Mining Giants

The milestone occurs during a record-setting year for network security. Researchers report that the Bitcoin network’s average hashrate returned to all-time highs in August, reaching approximately 949 EH/s, and briefly surpassed the 1 ZH/s mark in early September, highlighting the rapid global industrialization of mining.

At around 10 EH/s, GoMining remains smaller than major operators such as Riot (30 EH/s) and CleanSpark (45.6 EH/s), while Marathon anticipates reaching about 50 EH/s by 2025. These companies manage extensive fleets across gigawatt-scale facilities, requiring multibillion-dollar investments and years of planning.

GoMining’s expansion is distinctive. By consolidating thousands of individual purchases into a single pool of hashrate, the company has achieved a scale comparable to leading industrial miners—without reliance on Wall Street funding or corporate-scale infrastructure. This represents the first instance of retail aggregation producing capacity on par with the world’s largest mining operators, demonstrating that substantial scale is no longer limited to publicly traded companies.

“The biggest factor is the value the product provides,” said Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining, in a written statement. “There is clearly a need that is being met, and the excellent work our team has done to identify what users are looking for and build a customer experience addressing that is a core factor in our growth,” he added.

“We’ve focused on building the best mining product in the market—ensuring full transparency of rewards, making onboarding simple and responsive, and creating a genuinely engaging user experience. Features like Miner Wars and community-driven events make mining not just accessible but exciting,” said Dan Otryvanov, CPO, in a written statement. “Looking ahead, the community is just as excited about the broader GoMining ecosystem we’re building,” he added.

GoMining’s expansion reflects not only the addition of new users but also the engagement of active participants. Over the past two years, the platform has retained 9% of users at six months and 5% at one year, while the average miner increases their capacity by approximately 9.38 times within 12 months. This blend of user retention and fast growth underscores the effectiveness of retail-driven mining and the cumulative impact of GoMining’s digital miner model.

GoMining Achieves 10M TH Milestone With 99% Uptime, Highlighting Reliability And Sustainable Mining Practices

Reliability has often posed challenges for miners operating on a large scale. GoMining reports that its operational strategy, which integrates continuous monitoring, proactive maintenance, and coordinated logistics across multiple facilities, has achieved around 99% uptime. This consistency allows retail users to receive more predictable rewards despite increasing global mining difficulty.

The company has also outlined a power strategy that emphasizes a significant proportion of hydro and other renewable energy sources to help stabilize costs and maintain performance over time.

“Ten million terahash is a milestone, but the story is really about the model,” said Mark Zalan. “We’ve shown that decentralized demand from everyday users can be organized into industrial-scale capacity without sacrificing reliability or transparency. As the Bitcoin network enters the zettahash era, we believe retail participation will remain a durable counterweight to consolidation. We intend to keep opening the doors to anyone who wants to participate,” he added.

GoMining presents the 10 million TH milestone as an initial benchmark rather than a final achievement, showing that retail involvement and decentralized participation can align with the professional standards shaping global mining. As the Bitcoin network reaches new highs, the company views its community-focused approach as well-positioned to maintain momentum and broaden access globally during this new phase of mining.

