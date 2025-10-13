Immunefi And Ripple Launch Global ‘Attackathon’ To Strengthen Security Of XRPL Lending Protocol

In Brief Two leading Web3 organizations will offer top-tier Web3 security experts across the world a $200,000 prize pool to future-proof the XRPL Lending Protocol.

Onchain security platform Immunefi has partnered with Ripple, a leading provider of enterprise blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions and a major contributor to the XRP Ledger (XRPL), to host an “Attackathon” on October 13 focused on securing the proposed XRPL Lending Protocol.

A key upcoming milestone in XRPL’s institutional DeFi strategy is the launch of its native Lending Protocol, which is expected to undergo a validator vote later this year. The protocol will offer pooled lending and underwritten credit directly on the XRP Ledger, allowing developers and financial institutions to automate the full loan lifecycle—from issuance to repayment—while connecting borrowers with global liquidity and enabling lenders to earn yield on otherwise idle assets. Designed to integrate with existing risk and compliance frameworks, the protocol seeks to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in XRPL credit markets.

“We are excited to team up with RippleX to secure the XRPL Lending Protocol through our Attackathon model, which trains and leverages the expertise of the world’s best security researchers,” said Mitchell Amador, CEO and Founder of Immunefi, in a written statement. “This initiative not only strengthens XRPL’s infrastructure but also reinforces Immunefi’s mission to protect the most critical ecosystems in Web3,” he added.

“XRPL was designed to support secure, real-world financial applications, and that’s especially important as lending is introduced to the network,” said Jasmine Cooper, Head of Product at RippleX, in a written statement. “This initiative is about making sure the proposed Lending Protocol is thoroughly tested and resilient before launch, so developers and institutions can build with confidence. Partnering with Immunefi allows us to work with some of the top security researchers to help strengthen this new layer of XRPL’s DeFi infrastructure,” she added.

Launched in 2012, the XRPL is a high-speed, cost-efficient, and dependable blockchain supported by a worldwide network of developers and validators. Its open-source architecture and integrated functionalities provide a solid platform for applications in payments, tokenization, and institutional DeFi, offering consistently low transaction costs, fast settlement times, and more than ten years of demonstrated reliability.

Immunefi And XRPL Launch Global Attackathon To Test And Secure XRPL Lending Protocol

As part of the Attackathon, Immunefi and XRPL have invited leading security researchers from around the world to rigorously evaluate the XRPL Lending Protocol and ensure its reliability and resilience. To support and motivate participants, the two organizations have launched an Attackathon Academy to provide training on the relevant technologies, alongside a $200,000 reward pool for identified vulnerabilities. The educational phase begins on October 13th, followed by the bug-hunting period from October 27th to November 29th.

The Attackathon reflects a collaborative, community-focused approach to blockchain security, bringing together Immunefi, a recognized leader in Web3 security, and XRPL, a high-performance blockchain known for its speed and scalability, to establish strong standards for secure DeFi development.

Immunefi’s network includes over 60,000 security researchers who collectively protect $180 billion in user funds and have prevented more than $25 billion in potential hacks across over 650 protocols. This expertise allows high-profile DeFi projects like the XRPL Lending Protocol to detect and address vulnerabilities before they impact users, reinforcing trust and reliability in emerging blockchain ecosystems.

The Attackathon will feature a structured prize pool with milestones including educational sessions, submission periods, leaderboard updates, and a final review highlighting winners, overall outcomes, and key lessons. A live X Spaces AMA will also be hosted, where Immunefi security leads and XRPL Foundation developers will share real-time insights into the project.

