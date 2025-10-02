en en
News Report Technology
October 02, 2025

VS1 Goes Live As Comprehensive Institutional DeFi Hub On XRP Ledger

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 02, 2025 at 9:48 am Updated: October 02, 2025 at 9:48 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 02, 2025 at 9:48 am

In Brief

VS1 Protocol has launched as the first institutional-grade DeFi platform on the XRP Ledger, providing AI-driven trading, yield generation, and secure access for both retail and institutional investors.

VS1 Goes Live As Comprehensive Institutional DeFi Hub On XRP Ledger

Professional-grade DeFi hub on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), VS1 Protocol announced that it has launched as the first institutional-grade decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built directly on XRPL. The platform targets the largely untapped market of 1.3 million XRP holders who remain on centralized exchanges, providing advanced DeFi infrastructure, AI-driven portfolio optimization, and comprehensive yield generation through sophisticated DeFi protocols. 

The launch aligns with growing institutional adoption within DeFi, as loan protocols have increased by 72% year-to-date, rising from $53 billion to more than $127 billion in total value locked, while the overall DeFi ecosystem now exceeds $120 billion, benefiting from higher institutional involvement and clearer regulatory frameworks.

VS1 Protocol Offers Comprehensive Institutional-Grade DeFi Services

The protocol offers a comprehensive range of institutional-grade DeFi services. It features AI-driven trade and portfolio optimization, providing real-time market analysis and automated portfolio rebalancing. Users retain full control of their assets through non-custodial portfolio management while benefiting from professional management tools. The platform includes a secure execution layer that supports decentralized swaps and automated market maker participation, along with advanced liquidity aggregation to unify access across XRPL DeFi ecosystem protocols. 

A wallet-connected AI assistant delivers real-time trade execution and market insights, and the system supports multiple income streams through yield generation, liquidity provision, and optimization strategies. Additionally, the protocol incorporates professional risk management tools designed to assess and mitigate exposure within DeFi.

Focusing On Key High-Growth Sectors

VS1 Protocol focuses on several high-growth areas within the DeFi sector. It provides institutional investors worldwide with secure access to DeFi yield opportunities, supported by professional risk management tools across global markets. The platform also serves as a bridge between traditional financial institutions and the DeFi ecosystem, enabling secure engagement with DeFi products. 

As the first institutional-grade DeFi hub on the XRP Ledger, VS1 Protocol offers unified access to XRPL’s native protocols and yield-generating opportunities. The project is supported by 500 Global, a venture capital firm managing $2.3 billion in assets with a portfolio that includes over 45 unicorns. Security and compliance are integral to the platform, which adheres to SOC 2 Type II standards, enforces comprehensive KYC/AML protocols, and maintains full regulatory reporting capabilities to meet institutional DeFi requirements.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

