2 Days To Go: CCCC Unveils Kaito-Powered Mindshare Leaderboard To Celebrate Voices Defining Web3 Conversations

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief CCCC has partnered with Kaito to launch the CCCC Mindshare Leaderboard, a real-time ranking system recognizing influential voices in crypto storytelling ahead of upcoming event in Lisbon.

Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Kaito, an AI-driven cryptocurrency intelligence platform, to introduce the CCCC Mindshare Leaderboard — an innovative ranking system designed to track and evaluate real-time influence and engagement within the cryptocurrency content ecosystem.

From now until November 21st, the Kaito Mindshare Leaderboard will highlight creators, key opinion leaders, and online communities contributing to discussions surrounding #CCCCampus and #CCCCLisbon2025. Featuring a reward pool of $5,000 and an exclusive prize opportunity, the initiative seeks to enhance recognition for those driving the evolution of crypto-related storytelling.

The Kaito-powered ranking system evaluates participants according to the credibility, originality, and overall impact of their content, rather than focusing on metrics such as follower numbers or posting frequency. Engagement from reputable and influential voices contributes to higher scores, enabling both established and emerging creators to gain recognition through meaningful participation.

Throughout the CCCC event, the leaderboard will update continuously in real time, with Mindshare Scores incorporated into the final evaluation process to ensure that both in-person contributions and online engagement are represented equitably.

According to a CCCC spokesperson, Kaito’s Mindshare analytics introduce a new approach to measuring influence and acknowledging genuine participation, spotlighting those who shape the evolving narratives of the Web3 ecosystem.

CCCC 2025 To Unite Global Web3 Voices In Lisbon This November

The Lisbon edition of the event will bring together notable figures from the international cryptocurrency sector, including Waqar Zaka, Coin Bureau, Davinci Jeremie, MMCrypto, Carl Runefelt (The Moon), Ran Neuner, Tasso Lago, TradingLab, Fefe Demeny, Daviddtech, and European Kid, along with emerging creators who represent the next wave of cryptocurrency storytelling.

The CCCC initiative consists of a collective of professionals and innovators focused on advancing content creation across the Web3 and cryptocurrency sectors. Aiming to build a dynamic and value-driven community, the campus offers an immersive environment for learning and collaboration.

The upcoming CCCC 2025 event is scheduled to take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 14th to 16th. Tickets and additional details are available at https://www.cccc.buzz/en/lisbon. Online discussions can be followed through #CCCCLisbon.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

