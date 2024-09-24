Zulu Network Prepares For Zulu Staking Program Launch On September 26

In Brief Zulu Network will launch its Staking Program to enable users to stake assets while unlocking new opportunities within Zulu ecosystem.

Bitcoin Layer 2 platform Zulu Network (ZULU) announced its upcoming Zulu Staking Program, set to launch on September 26th. This initiative aims to enable users to securely stake their assets while unlocking new opportunities within the Zulu ecosystem. As a pre-mainnet activity, the Staking Program will allow users to stake assets from the Bitcoin, BNB Chain, and Ethereum networks.

The Zulu Staking Program is designed to serve as a gateway to new opportunities, enabling users to actively engage with and benefit from the evolving Zulu ecosystem. By accommodating a wide range of assets and providing a user-friendly interface, the platform aims to enhance the utility and accessibility of the Zulu Network. This initiative is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Bitcoin economy, solidifying Zulu’s position as a leader in Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions.

Supported assets for the program include Bitcoin (BTC), BNB Chain assets such as BNB, BTCB, stBTC, and BBTC, as well as Ethereum network assets like ETH, USDT, USDC, and WBTC.

A key feature of the program is the Zulu Staking Points (ZSP), which provide users with tangible rewards for their engagement in the network. Each asset staked on the platform is converted into a Bitcoin-based value, creating a standardized method for calculating rewards. For every 1 BTC equivalent staked, users earn 100,000 ZSP daily, with the score resetting every 24 hours.

These points reflect a user’s active participation in the Zulu ecosystem. Accumulating ZSP allows users to increase their influence and potential benefits within the network, making these points an integral part of the staking experience. By staking assets and earning ZSP, participants not only contribute to the network’s growth but also position themselves to capitalize on future opportunities within the Zulu ecosystem.

Zulu Network Launches Testnet Beta, Introducing Optimized Performance And Usability

Zulu Network is a pioneering Bitcoin Layer 2 solution that utilizes a dual-layer architecture. This structure comprises ZuluPrime as the primary layer and ZuluNexus as the secondary layer, both designed to enhance the capabilities of the Bitcoin blockchain.

The platform launched the Zulu Testnet Beta earlier this year, introducing updates, including improvements to the Zulu Bridge smart contract, which emphasize better security and a more user-friendly experience. Users can now pay transaction fees on the Zulu blockchain using a variety of tokens, including BTC and ZULU tokens. Additionally, the overall performance and interface of the platform have been optimized for improved usability.

