Business News Report Technology
October 28, 2025

Zoomex Partners With Emiliano Martínez To Drive Global Sports And Crypto Engagement

Alisa Davidson
Published: October 28, 2025 at 10:38 am
In Brief

Zoomex has appointed footballer Emiliano Martínez as its Global Exclusive Brand Ambassador to promote the convergence of sports and Web3 through fast, precise, and engaging digital asset experiences worldwide.

Zoomex

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Zoomex announced that Argentine footballer Emiliano Martínez has been appointed as its Global Exclusive Brand Ambassador. This partnership represents a key step in Zoomex’s international expansion within the “Sports × Web3 Innovation” space, aiming to merge the energy of sports with digital asset experiences through speed, precision, and a streamlined user interface.

“Our partnership with Emiliano Martínez is not just a fusion of sportsmanship and technological innovation — it’s a shared interpretation of the values of speed and decisiveness,” said the Zoomex CEO in a written statement. “Whether on the field or in the trading market, true advantage lies not only in reacting fast but in making precise and trustworthy decisions. This belief is at the heart of Zoomex — empowering every user to take control of their rhythm through simplicity and efficiency,” he added.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, the collaboration highlights the growing intersection of global sports and technology. Zoomex seeks to communicate its values of speed, accuracy, and reliability to users worldwide, illustrating how sportsmanship principles can translate into the Web3 environment.

“I’ve always believed that success comes from focus and judgment. Whether it’s making a crucial save on the pitch or a decision in the market, speed and conviction are equally vital,” said Emiliano Martínez in a written statement. “I’m thrilled to partner with Zoomex to bring that same spirit into the crypto world, helping more people experience the power of instant reaction × precise execution. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, I look forward to joining fans and users around the world in witnessing the evolution of sports and Web3 together,” he added.

Reflecting its core focus on simplicity, ease of use, and efficiency, Zoomex offers a seamless trading experience. Emiliano Martínez is recognized for his quick decision-making and sharp reflexes on the field, mirroring the platform’s emphasis on fast and precise trade execution.

New Partnership Drives Global Sports And Crypto Engagement 

The partnership extends beyond branding, symbolizing a shared belief that focus and efficiency are essential in fast-paced environments. Zoomex integrates this philosophy into its platform through a low-latency matching engine, intuitive interface, and smooth transaction flow, demonstrating how digital asset trading can be both efficient and engaging.

The collaboration will reach over 35 global markets and include interactive initiatives designed to connect sports and crypto, such as global social media challenges themed around speed and precision, in-app limited-time missions for trading rewards, and opportunities to access signed merchandise and live online events.

All activities are designed around low entry barriers, quick feedback, and instant participation, ensuring accessibility for users. Zoomex plans to continue expanding its initiatives in the coming months, with updates and engagement opportunities available through its official social media channels and platform announcements.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.