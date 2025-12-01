Zoo Finance Raises $8M To Transform Locked Vesting Tokens Into Tradable Digital Assets

In Brief Zoo Finance has raised $8 million in a strategic round to support its protocol, which converts locked vesting tokens into tradable digital assets across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

Zoo Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol dedicated to unlocking liquidity from locked tokens, has announced the completion of an $8 million Strategic Round of fundraising.

The round was led by Bitrise Capital and featured participation from Signum Capital, Certik Ventures, TOP, CGV Funds, and Cryptomeria Capital. With this latest funding, the protocol’s total capital raised reaches $10 million, building on previous investments from CMS Holdings, Big Brain Holdings, DefinanceX, Pragma Ventures, HG Ventures, YBB Capital, 0xVentures, and Aquarius Financials.

Zoo Finance: Developing Innovative LVT And LNT Protocol

At the heart of Zoo Finance’s platform is its innovative Liquid Vesting Token (LVT) and Liquid Node Token (LNT) protocol, which converts locked vesting tokens into tradable digital assets by dividing them into Vesting Token (VT) and Yield Token (YT). This enables on-chain over-the-counter trading for SAFT and Node holders, supports the restaking of vesting tokens through Symbiotics and Eigencloud, and opens new possibilities for yield trading with future tokens.

“We’re addressing a critical pain point in the crypto ecosystem — the underutilization of massive amounts of capital locked in vesting tokens,” stated Marshall Chang, co-founder and CEO of Zoo Finance, to Mpost. “Our protocol transforms illiquid, locked positions into active, productive assets while maintaining the integrity of the original vesting structure,” he added.

The LVT protocol establishes the first on-chain vesting token market capable of facilitating VT and YT trading for projects across any blockchain network, marking a shift from traditional “passive locking” to a more efficient model that captures the time-value of assets. Total Value Locked (TVL) in the protocol is growing steadily with the introduction of Filecoin, Aethir, and 0G LVT and LNT Vaults, reflecting market adoption.

The latest strategic funding will enable Zoo Finance to expand across multiple blockchain ecosystems while supporting the development of additional features designed to enhance the protocol’s functionality in the evolving digital asset landscape.

