ZKSync Proposes Lens Chain Inclusion In Elastic Network, Community Vote Open Until March 10

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief ZKSync has initiated a community vote for integrating Lens Chain into its Elastic Network, which is currently open and will run until March 10th.

Layer 2 protocol ZKSync activated a community vote for integrating the Ethereum Layer 2 solution Lens Chain into its Elastic Network. The vote is currently open and will conclude on March 10th.

Lens Chain is a high-performance blockchain that utilizes ZKSync and Avail. The creation of the chain involved collaboration between the Lens Labs team and Matter Labs. It will facilitate the migration of user profiles, followers, and publications from Lens V2 on Polygon to the new Lens Chain.

The proposal indicates that deploying Lens Chain, with its state changes at genesis, requires approval through ZKSync‘s governance system. This process is designed to ensure transparency and community involvement in the migration. By integrating a governance approach along with active data synchronization, the launch of Lens Chain is being carried out methodically, with careful attention to maintaining user trust and engagement.

This marks the first time such a large genesis state is being applied within the Elastic Network ecosystem.

Lens V2 has established a substantial user base, with over 600,000 profiles and unique handles. The protocol enjoys strong community engagement, with 45,000 weekly active users generating 31 million publications collectively. Upon the launch of Lens Chain, all existing user data will be automatically deployed, allowing users to start using the chain immediately. They will not need to undertake any additional steps for migration, as their profiles, connections, and content will be fully available.

This seamless migration process, developed in partnership with Matter Labs, represents a notable technical milestone, marking the first instance of a blockchain ecosystem executing such a comprehensive and automated migration at genesis, utilizing both blockchain and zero-knowledge (ZK) technology.

Vote for connecting Lens Chain into ZKSync's Elastic Network is active https://t.co/fJ54vZSknJ — Stani.eth (@StaniKulechov) March 5, 2025

How Will The Contract Migration Be Conducted?

In order to ensure the security of the migration process, it will be carried out in several stages.

The first stage, preparation before the vote, will involve transferring governance over the network to the ProtocolUpgradeHandler, as part of the ZIP5 upgrade. Specifically, ownership will be assigned to a contract, with an intermediate owner required for the contracts since most are managed by Ownable2Step. The Token Assembly will accept ownership during the vote. The deployed chain will be initialized without any bridging and will have zero balances across all tokens, ensuring that no assets need to be migrated.

During the vote itself, the chain will operate within a separate ecosystem. However, because ownership was transferred in the previous step, this temporary ecosystem will comply fully with the main one, meaning that all state transitions will be validated by the same zero-knowledge circuits as the primary ecosystem.

The final stage, the network inclusion process, will be managed by the ProtocolUpgradeHandler. This process involves several steps: first, it will accept ownership of the old ecosystem, then register it in the current ecosystem by calling the registerAlreadyDeployedHyperchain function in the state transition manager. The chain will also be registered in the Bridgehub using the createNewChain method. To ensure the chain’s storage complies with that of ZK chains previously registered via the standard process, the executeUpgrade function will be called on the chain. The Migrator contract will be used for this, ensuring that the correct ecosystem contract addresses are set.

The upgrade is expected to be deployed to the mainnet after the execution of ZIP-6 on Layer 1, making the v26 upgrade available for chains. However, it will be deployed before the second stage of the upgrade is executed, meaning the v26 version will not yet be mandatory.

The goal is to facilitate a seamless transition to Lens Chain, preserving users’ existing profiles, social connections, and content history, ensuring that users can engage with Lens Chain and Lens V3 without needing to take any manual actions, while maintaining their established social presence.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson