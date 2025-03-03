en en
News Report Technology
March 03, 2025

Gitcoin Set To Launch zkSync Community Program With 5M ZK In Rewards

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 03, 2025 at 5:41 am Updated: March 03, 2025 at 5:42 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 03, 2025 at 5:41 am

In Brief

Gitcoin has launched the zkSync Community Program, with 5 million ZK tokens allocated to reward zkSync contributors, strengthen its ecosystem, and drive adoption.

Gitcoin Set To Launch zkSync Community Program With 5M ZK In Rewards

Blockchain-based platform for developers, Gitcoin announced the launch of the ZKsync Community Program, a six-month initiative designed to reward contributors, strengthen the ecosystem of the ZKsync Layer 2 protocol, and drive adoption. 

ZKsync is built for scalable, low-cost payments on Ethereum, utilizing zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology. It is a user-focused platform developed by Matter Labs.

With 5 million ZK tokens allocated for the program, it aims to foster community-driven growth by tracking contributions, encouraging engagement, and promoting long-term sustainability. 

The rewards are divided into two rounds, each with 50% of the total 5 million token pool. The first round, Proactive Incentives, offers monthly payouts for consistent contributions (120 spots available). The second, Retroactive Rewards, will recognize impactful work done in early 2024, with no requirement to be in the Proactive round to qualify. 

ZKsync Community Program: Eligibility And Ways To Contribute

The program aims to recognize and support key contributors within the ZKsync ecosystem, including Community Moderators who keep the community informed and engaged, Captains who lead discussions, mentor, and organize initiatives, and Mateys who amplify messages, onboard users, and participate in campaigns.

This is a well-structured initiative with clearly defined activities, such as engaging in discussions, onboarding new users, supporting weekly activations across different ZKsync chains, joining Squads–focused groups working on governance, security, and events–and hosting or participating in community events and AMAs.

According to the program timeline, Gitcoin will announce full program details on March 5th, with the Community Hub going live the same day to provide essential information. On March 7th, there will be a Discord AMA at 4 PM UTC for a deeper dive into the program, its roles, and rewards.

The ZKsync Community Program is a pilot initiative, with room for growth and improvements. This ongoing feedback from the community will help refine incentives and expand opportunities for involvement, Gitcoin highlighted. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

