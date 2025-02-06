ZetaChain Brings Native Bitcoin Liquidity Into Composability With Solana Apps

In Brief ZetaChain has integrated with Solana, becoming the first platform to support dApps that can seamlessly operate across Solana, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

Layer 1 blockchain, ZetaChain, announced its integration with Solana, becoming the first platform to support decentralized applications (dApps) that can seamlessly operate across Solana, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. This development simplifies cross-chain functionality, allowing dApps to span all three major blockchains in a unified manner.

Solana, which has quickly established itself as a prominent blockchain, was a key target for integration with ZetaChain. Known for its low latency and high throughput, Solana is tailored for consumer use cases requiring speed and scalability, such as daily payments and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Its technical design draws influences from both the networking industry and traditional Unix operating systems.

With this latest update, Universal Apps on ZetaChain now support native Solana assets like SOL and SPL–Solana’s token standard–alongside Ethereum’s ERC-20 tokens. These assets can be used in combination with Solana dApps and easily interact with native data and assets across other chains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and future ecosystems like The Open Network (TON), currently under development.

Additionally, ZetaChain enables single Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) contracts that only need to be deployed once to access users and liquidity across multiple chains. For instance, a Curve tri-pool that includes SOL, BTC, and USDC-ETH allows users from any of these chains to swap native assets without the need for token wrapping.

Users can now interact with Universal Apps without leaving their preferred Solana wallet. For example, a Solana user can send USDC to someone on the Base network or purchase an NFT on ZetaChain and transfer it to their BNB Chain account — all in one step.

What Is ZetaChain?

It serves as a core infrastructure layer for the decentralized internet, designed to enhance global accessibility, ease of use, and seamless operation across a variety of blockchain networks. By utilizing its Omnichain Smart Contracts built on the Universal EVM, it facilitates smooth integration and interoperability between different blockchains in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Recently, bitSmiley, a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin protocol, unveiled the launch of the first native BTC-backed stablecoin protocol in collaboration with ZetaChain. The protocol’s testnet is live, allowing users to mint and test its functionality.

