YZi Labs Debuts EASY Residence Incubation Program Supporting Startups With Full Funding And Mentorship

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief YZi Labs has introduced the EASY Residence program designed to provide direct and practical support for early-stage founders working in the fields of Web3, AI, and healthcare.

Hong Kong-based investment firm YZi Labs, previously operating under the name Binance Labs, introduced the EASY Residence program—an initiative designed to provide direct and practical support for early-stage founders working in the fields of Web3, AI, and healthcare. Structured as a ten-week, in-person global incubation experience, the program aims to offer more than traditional acceleration models by emphasizing long-term partnership, trust, and mutual commitment.

During the course of the program, participants will receive comprehensive support including housing, meals, and initial funding. This approach is intended to free up founders from logistical concerns, allowing them to focus entirely on developing their products and scaling their companies.

The EASY Residence program reflects one of the guiding philosophies of Changpeng Zhao (CZ), which emphasizes deep focus over breadth: “Success does not come from how many things you do, but how well you do a few selected things. Being focused allows you to work hard. Remove distractions from your life.” Staying true to this principle, YZi Labs aims to help founders remove distractions, sharpen their focus, and move beyond ideation to deliver tangible outcomes—including a working product with early user adoption or sales traction—by the program’s Demo Day.

The initiative places a strong emphasis on three key sectors seen as critical to shaping the future: Web3, AI, and healthcare. While these are primary focus areas, the program remains open to other innovations within these domains. In Web3, YZi Labs is particularly interested in technologies such as blockchain scalability solutions, MEV mechanism design, decentralized finance (DeFi), privacy and security tools, tokenized assets, and decentralized internet infrastructure. In AI, areas of interest include autonomous systems, development tools for AI builders, multi-agent collaboration, and privacy-centric AI frameworks. On the healthcare front, the program looks toward decentralizing science (DeSci), AI-powered diagnostics, health data ownership models, and secure, transparent systems for managing chronic conditions.

Founders in the EASY Residence program will benefit from a personalized experience tailored to their specific needs, with thoughtful infrastructure and mentorship designed to support both technological ambition and personal growth. From living arrangements to workspace design, every element is curated to foster productivity and creativity.

The program offers long-term engagement beyond its ten-week duration through an active community, ongoing mentorship, and access to a global investor network. It encourages a culture where founders are supported not just during their build phase, but continue to be part of a broader ecosystem where collaboration and mutual upliftment are prioritized.

Guidance will be provided by a global network of highly respected mentors, each with deep expertise in their respective domains. Among them are CZ, co-founder and former CEO of Binance; Yi He, co-founder of Binance; Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who will advise projects aligned with decentralized, open-source principles; Matt Huang, co-founder of Paradigm and creator of Foundry; Dr. Le Cong of Stanford University, a specialist in genetic technologies; Ronghui Gu, CEO of CertiK and professor at Columbia University; Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon; Eric Chen of Injective, working at the intersection of DeFi and traditional finance; Veronica Wong of SafePal, with deep expertise in wallet security; and Harry Halpin of Nym, focusing on privacy and secure communications.

The EASY Residence aims to serve as a launchpad and a long-term foundation for founders ready to tackle big problems with clarity, support, and conviction.

Global Incubation Program Launches In Silicon Valley, Opens Applications For Visionary Founders Ahead Of June 2025 Kickoff

The inaugural session of the program is set to begin in Silicon Valley, California, on June 2nd, and will run for ten weeks, wrapping up on August 10th. The program will culminate in a Demo Day, during which participating founders will present their functional products and early-stage traction to an audience of highly regarded venture capitalists from relevant industries. This marks an opportunity for teams to gain exposure and potential backing from influential stakeholders.

Looking beyond its first session, the program is designed to have a global presence, with upcoming editions planned for key international innovation hubs including Singapore and Dubai. These locations reflect the initiative’s commitment to nurturing talent across diverse ecosystems and expanding its reach to a global audience of emerging builders.

Applications are currently being accepted and will remain open until 23:59 (GMT-7) on May 21st. The selection process will identify 10 to 20 standout teams to form the first cohort. These will be individuals or groups who bring not only strong technical capabilities but also a clear sense of purpose and a readiness to pursue ambitious ideas that have the potential to make a meaningful impact.

Founders interested in taking part in this intensive and highly personalized incubation experience are encouraged to apply now while the application window is open.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson