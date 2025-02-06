Changpeng Zhao Provides Clarity On TST Token’s Status As Its Market Cap Surges

In Brief Changpeng Zhao clarified in a post on X that TST is not an official token of the BNB Chain team or any other organization but a test token created for a video tutorial.

Co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, clarified in a post on social media platform X that TST is not an official token of the BNB Chain team or any other organization. It is simply a test token created for a video tutorial.

The post came in response to a recent incident in which a member of the BNB Chain team posted a step-by-step educational video on how to launch a memecoin on the Four.meme platform, designed to facilitate the creation and launch of memecoins on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the video, a token named TST was used as an example. The token’s name became visible briefly at the 1:18 mark of the video.

Following this, a Chinese community influencer began trading and promoting the TST token, causing its market cap to rise to over $494,000. Upon learning of this, the BNB Chain team member removed the video and also deleted the private key for the tutorial creator’s address, which held 0.13% of the token. Changpeng Zhao confirmed that neither he nor anyone on the Binance team holds any of the TST tokens.

Changpeng Zhao later advised the BNB Chain team to restore the video, as it was intended for educational purposes. However, he emphasized that this is not an endorsement of the TST token from him or Binance.

As of the latest data from GMGN, the market capitalization of the TST token stands at $1.3 million.

What Is Four.meme?

The platform empowers creators and communities to develop and introduce meme tokens with minimal costs and technical barriers. The platform offers a user-friendly interface for configuring token details, setting trading parameters, and launching projects without requiring coding expertise. Additionally, Four.meme supports various cryptocurrencies, including BNB, USDT, WHY, and CAKE, providing flexibility for users.

Operating on BSC, it benefits from the network’s fast transaction speeds, low costs, and access to deep liquidity pools.

