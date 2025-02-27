Yat Siu Predicts the Future of Gaming AI and the Open Metaverse

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Yat Siu highlighted AI’s deep connection to Web3, predicting AI-driven gaming and blockchain-powered education will revolutionize digital economies while the open metaverse continues expanding beyond token speculation.

At the recent Hack Seasons Conference in Hong Kong on February 20, 2025, Yat Siu, co-founder and chairman of Animoca Brands, provided insightful insights regarding the convergence of artificial intelligence, Web3 technologies, and the changing framework of digital ownership.

The event, held at the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, brought together industry executives, developers, and investors to explore the future of decentralized technology and its real-world applications.

AI and Web3, A Symbiotic Relationship

In his speech, Yat stressed the inherent link between AI and Web3, emphasizing how AI agents are naturally related to blockchain ecosystems. He pointed out that AI agents, as digital entities, cannot engage with traditional financial institutions; instead, cryptocurrencies serve as their natural transaction medium. “When you think about what the natural currency for an AI agent is, it’s going to be crypto,” Yat stated. He elaborated that AI agents can generate, buy, and distribute tokens, granting them unprecedented agency and power within digital economies.

This integration is already underway, with users performing work for AI systems in return for token-based payments. Yat expressed enthusiasm for this breakthrough, citing its potential to transform financial transactions and the gaming business. He projected that AI-powered gaming experiences will become popular by the end of the year, improving gameplay and consumer engagement.

Education as an Undervalued Frontier

Beyond gaming, Yat recognized education as a severely underserved industry ripe for change using Web3 technology. He emphasized that education, a $5 trillion business expected to expand, involves complicated financial ecosystems such as endowments, grants, and student loans. Animoca Brands, through its Open Campus program, is pioneering attempts to integrate blockchain into educational settings with the goal of decentralizing and democratizing access to learning materials.

Drawing parallels to the early days of gaming’s intersection with blockchain, Yat recalled how initial skepticism gave way to gaming becoming a cornerstone of Web3 growth. He suggested that education might follow a similar trajectory, evolving into a critical area of innovation and investment within the decentralized tech space.

Addressing Misconceptions About the Open Metaverse

Regarding frequent misconceptions, Yat stated that the open metaverse goes well beyond any particular corporation’s endeavors, such as Facebook’s renaming to Meta. He underlined that the success and expansion of the open metaverse should not be measured exclusively by token prices or the profitability of individual enterprises. Instead, figures such as the 6.6 million daily active gamers in Web3 gaming metaverses demonstrate strong and long-term involvement.

Yat predicted that the gaming industry would rebound, fueled by expected releases such as “Grand Theft Auto VI” and the arrival of Nintendo’s next-generation device, the Switch 2. These advancements are likely to reach a larger audience and incorporate more blockchain features into conventional gaming experiences.

Guidance for Aspiring Web3 Developers

Yat provided helpful guidance to developers who wanted to enter the Web3 market but were unsure where to start. He compared the current status of Web3 to the early internet in the 1990s—an open frontier rife with opportunity. He advised developers to immerse themselves in Web3 culture by interacting with communities, getting tokens, and actually using decentralized apps.

He emphasized the significance of passion-driven creation, advising innovators to explore initiatives that they are truly passionate about rather than imitating established ones. He also highlighted that Web3 is a cultural shift rather than a technological one and that true engagement is essential for major innovation.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este