x402 Payment Protocol Launches On Etherlink, Opening The Door To Agentic Payments

In Brief The open-source x402 payment protocol developed by Coinbase has been integrated into Etherlink within the Tezos ecosystem, enabling developers to turn APIs into pay-per-request endpoints using on-chain stablecoin payments without subscriptions, invoicing, or intermediaries.

Open-source internet-native payment protocol x402, developed by Coinbase, has been introduced to Etherlink, an EVM-compatible interface connected to the Tezos ecosystem. The integration, referred to as Tez402 and coordinated by TZ APAC, enables developers to convert any Etherlink API into a pay-per-request endpoint.

This system uses on-chain stablecoin transactions and removes the need for traditional billing structures such as subscriptions, invoicing processes, or third-party payment intermediaries.

The x402 protocol is designed to facilitate instant and low-cost cryptocurrency payments for digital services. It is intended for situations where conventional payment infrastructure may be impractical due to high fees, processing delays, or structural limitations. The system operates by reactivating the previously unused HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code.

Through this mechanism, servers are able to request cryptocurrency payments directly through standard HTTP headers before granting access to services. To support practical deployment on Etherlink, TZ APAC modified Coinbase’s original implementation.

The adaptation includes the addition of a facilitator component as well as a Permit2 proxy, allowing payments to be executed using ERC-20 tokens while maintaining a non-custodial structure in which funds are locked to a specific destination.

x402 Integration On Etherlink: Targeting Developers, APIs, And Web3 Apps

“For builders and users alike, this brings 402-native payments to Etherlink in a practical way,” said David Tng, Managing Director of TZ APAC in a written statement. “It turns APIs into payment-aware endpoints, enables settlement in compatible tokens on-chain, and creates the kind of internet-native commerce rail needed for an emerging agentic economy,” he added.

The implementation is aimed at a wide range of potential participants within the ecosystem. These include API and software-as-a-service development teams seeking to implement pay-per-request models without operating subscription systems, Web3 applications that wish to monetize service endpoints on Etherlink, and wallet, software development kit, and infrastructure providers searching for a concrete example of x402 integration. The release is also positioned as a reference framework for developers participating in hackathons and for builders creating new applications within the ecosystem.

The x402 integration is currently available on the Etherlink mainnet. Developers and projects interested in adopting x402 as a payment mechanism can begin implementation immediately by consulting the available quick-start documentation. Participants may choose to process transactions through the facilitator operated by TZ APAC or alternatively deploy and manage their own facilitator infrastructure.

