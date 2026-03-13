X Layer Introduces Global Developer Challenge With 200,000 USDT Pool

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief X Layer has launched a 200,000 USDT developer incentive program for its network to encourage teams to build AI-driven payments, DeFi, and agent-based apps.

Layer 2 network developed by the cryptocurrency exchange OKX, X Layer introduced a developer incentive initiative aimed at expanding the capabilities of the network. The program was launched with an initial reward pool valued at 200,000 USDT and is intended to motivate development teams to design and implement advanced smart economic systems that operate on the X Layer infrastructure.

According to the official announcement, participating developers are encouraged to build their projects openly through the collaborative platform GitHub while publicly documenting progress through posts on the social media platform X. This open-development approach is intended to increase transparency and allow the wider community to follow the creation and testing of applications built within the network’s ecosystem.

The initiative highlights several potential application categories that developers may explore while building on the network. One of the identified areas is agent-driven payment infrastructure. This concept focuses on on-chain payment flows powered by the x402 protocol, which can be used for recurring subscription services, settlement of rewards within online games, controlled access to paid communities, and other programmable financial interactions. Development in this category is expected to make use of APIs within the network’s Onchain OS environment, particularly the x402 Payments interface and the Wallet API.

Another suggested development direction involves the creation of an artificial intelligence agent playground operating on the network. Within this environment, autonomous software agents could perform a variety of functions, including facilitating paid social discussion platforms, participating in strategy-based competitions involving AI-to-AI interactions, or supporting platforms designed for the launch and management of digital tokens. For these types of applications, developers are encouraged to utilize Onchain OS tools such as the Trade API and Wallet API to manage transactions and digital asset interactions.

A third area highlighted by the program focuses on the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance trading systems. Developers may design automated trading frameworks capable of operating without direct human intervention. These systems could include features such as algorithmic portfolio rebalancing or arbitrage strategies spanning both centralized and decentralized financial markets. To support such development, the program recommends the use of the Trade API and Market API available through the network’s Onchain OS toolkit.

The first phase of the incentive program is scheduled to run from March 12 through March 26 and will distribute a total prize pool of 50,000 USDT among more than twenty participants. The highest-ranked project will receive a first-place award valued at 12,000 USDT. Three projects will be granted second-place prizes of 4,000 USDT each, while twenty additional projects will receive third-place awards valued at 800 USDT per team.

We're putting 200,000 USDT on the table for builders ready to ship the next era of the agentic economy on X Layer.



Build in public on GitHub, and share your progress on X to win.



Read on for more details 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/dIdC4elmay — X Layer (@XLayerOfficial) March 12, 2026

Developer Incentive Program: Special Awards, Evaluation Criteria, And Participation Requirements

In addition to the standard competition prizes, several special awards will also be distributed, each carrying a value of 2,000 USDT. These distinctions will recognize projects considered the most innovative, those demonstrating the strongest implementation of agent-based payment systems, initiatives showing the highest degree of real-world adoption potential, and solutions viewed as having strong integration prospects within the X Layer ecosystem. A further award will be presented based on community preference.

Projects selected as winners will receive additional visibility throughout the broader ecosystem associated with OKX. Participants will also be provided with guidance and mentorship from OKX Ventures, the venture investment arm connected to the exchange, which focuses on supporting blockchain infrastructure and emerging decentralized technologies.

Submissions will be assessed according to several evaluation criteria. Judges will examine the extent to which artificial intelligence agents are integrated into on-chain operations, as well as how effectively autonomous payment processes function within the X Layer network. Consideration will also be given to the system architecture enabling interaction between multiple agents and the overall contribution that each project could make to the long-term development of the network’s ecosystem.

In order to qualify for participation in the competition, developers must ensure that their project is built directly on the X Layer network. Additional consideration may be given to projects incorporating the x402 payment protocol. Each participating team is also required to complete at least one transaction on the network and submit the resulting transaction hash as verifiable proof of activity. Furthermore, the project’s source code must be published as an open-source repository on GitHub so that it is publicly accessible.

Additional recognition may be granted to teams that incorporate the network’s Onchain OS infrastructure within their solutions, as this framework is considered a key component of the platform’s development environment.

Developers wishing to participate in the program are instructed to create a dedicated account for their project on the platform X. After establishing the account, participants are asked to respond to the official program announcement thread with an introduction to their project, accompanied by a demonstration video and a link to the project’s GitHub repository. Teams must also complete a registration form provided by the organizers on X. Following submission of the form, applicants will receive an invitation to join a dedicated group on the messaging platform Telegram, where further coordination and updates related to the program will be communicated.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

