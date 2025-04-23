Wormhole’s MultiGov Goes Live On Solana, Ethereum, And EVM-Compatible Layer 2 Networks

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Wormhole has launched MultiGov on Solana, Ethereum, and EVM-compatible chains, aiming to reduce governance fragmentation, lower participation costs, and support decentralized decision-making across blockchain ecosystems.

Cross-chain interoperability platform Wormhole announced that it has launched its MultiGov system—an on-chain governance framework now active on Solana, Ethereum mainnet, Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, and other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer 2 networks.

Developed in collaboration with Tally and Scopelift, MultiGov allows token holders to submit, vote on, and execute governance proposals on any supported network. This approach is designed to reduce the fragmentation typically associated with multichain ecosystems, while improving community participation by allowing users to engage in governance from the network they’re most active on.

The first use case of MultiGov is being rolled out within Wormhole’s own governance system. Holders of the W token can now delegate and vote on proposals across Solana, Ethereum, and supported Layer 2s, creating a unified decision-making process regardless of which chain users are based on. This implementation aims to lower barriers to entry—such as high gas fees—and create a more inclusive and efficient model for decentralized coordination.

With MultiGov, governance remains active by reaching users across chains, accessible through reduced participation costs, decentralized by enabling multichain voting, and flexible enough to scale with protocol expansion into new ecosystems.

Understanding How MultiGov Works

Traditionally, blockchain protocols have managed their governance processes on a single network, often keeping their tokens, governance mechanisms, and treasuries concentrated on Ethereum’s mainnet. However, as gas fees on Layer 1 networks continue to rise, participating in governance has become more costly and less accessible for many users. At the same time, with the expansion of multichain infrastructure, protocol communities are now more geographically distributed across different chains. As a result, many newer protocols are designing their governance systems with a multichain approach from the beginning, launching on a primary network and then strategically expanding to others in order to grow their user base and liquidity.

MultiGov introduces a “hub-and-spoke” model for governance, where a central chain—referred to as the hub—hosts a standard ERC20Votes token. This is paired with a governance contract built on OpenZeppelin’s Governor framework using the Flexible Voting extension, allowing for customizable voting logic. The hub can be deployed on any EVM-compatible chain. Meanwhile, each additional chain—referred to as a spoke—runs its own native governance setup, including a local ERC20Votes token and a corresponding Governor contract that manages voting locally. On Solana, which uses a different token standard, governance can be implemented using either the traditional SPL token or Token-2022.

When a governance proposal is initiated, it originates from the hub and is broadcast to all spoke chains through Wormhole’s cross-chain messaging system. Token holders on each spoke chain vote locally through their respective Governor contracts. These votes are then aggregated and sent back to the hub, where all inputs are tallied. Once voting concludes, if the proposal passes, the hub executes the proposal across the relevant chains.

This architecture ensures that governance can remain consistently active across networks, more accessible by lowering participation costs, and decentralized by allowing community members on different chains to engage meaningfully. At the same time, it retains a high level of security and coordination, thanks to Wormhole’s cross-chain communication infrastructure.

Wormhole positions itself as a leading platform in interoperability, enabling seamless asset and data transfers between more than 35 blockchain networks. With over $59 billion in cross-chain volume and a client base that includes high-profile names like BlackRock, Google Cloud, Circle, and Uniswap, the platform is at the forefront of connecting traditional finance with blockchain infrastructure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson