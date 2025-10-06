World Mobile Becomes Leading Infrastructure Chain As Its Ecosystem Expands

In Brief World Mobile Chain is rapidly growing as a global DePIN network, attracting over 2 million active users, generating significant protocol fees, and gaining recognition for its sustainable on-chain activity and multichain expansion.

World Mobile, the DePIN network for cellular data, is on a roll. It’s been beating benchmarks and hitting new milestones all year, with the acquisition of 2.2M active users attesting to its status as a blockchain ecosystem that’s living up to its name. World Mobile is very much a global phenomenon, operating on every major continent from North America to Africa.

Visualizing the growth of blockchain ecosystems isn’t always easy, however, especially for those on the outside looking in. After all, impressive as metrics such as Active Users are, these can sometimes be artificially inflated by points programs and other incentives. For this reason, gauging the health of a particular crypto network calls for a deeper dive into the data – and it’s here that Token Terminal proves its worth, enabling analysts to determine which blockchains are thriving and which are merely surviving.

Token Terminal’s Take on World Mobile

Token Terminal’s onchain data platform aims to standardize financial and alternative data for major blockchains and decentralized applications. Its robust accounting and disclosure standards provide institutional-grade data designed to help investors and end users make informed decisions about the ecosystems they enter and the tokenized assets they acquire.

Every blockchain worth its salt has its own Token Terminal dashboard to provide real-time insights into onchain activity, and World Mobile Chain – the network associated with the project of the same name – is no exception. Its Token Terminal dash makes for interesting reading, producing the sort of numbers that suggest there’s something unusual going on. Not only is World Mobile on the up, but it’s hitting the kind of benchmarks that put other chains in the shade.

To be more specific, World Mobile Chain (WMC) is now ranked as one of the top infrastructure blockchains by Token Terminal, a sector with a total market cap of over $31B. It scores particularly highly within this category when ranked by two key metrics. Its fully diluted market cap growth over the last 30 days has increased by 45%, ranking WMC sixth, ahead of the likes of Arkham and Colony and just behind Kaito. Its WMTx token is also currently rated as “Bullish” based on sentiment analysis.

But WMC ranks even higher for another key metric: growth in protocol fees collected over the last 30 days. With 75% growth during this period, it now sits second in this category for Token Terminal infrastructure projects, ahead of Helium, Aether, and The Graph. Bullish indeed. This is a critical metric because blockchains that are capable of generating revenue are indicative of having real users and a runway that points to sustainable long-term growth.

Why WMC Is Making Waves

There are a few reasons why World Mobile Chain is demonstrating impressive growth at present. At the start of September, WMTx was listed on Kraken, making the token easily accessible to U.S users – which is also one of the regions its cellular data network serves. Major partnerships have also helped, with the likes of PwC and DITO onboard. And it also helps that the sector in which it operates – DePIN – has been highlighted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as having the potential to become a $3.5 trillion market within the next three years.

WMC’s sharing economy model, which enables individuals and communities to run nodes and connect their networks, providing data access in return for earning rewards, has certainly found product-market fit. Its telecoms-focused DePIN model is taking on traditional telco monopolies, delivering affordable coverage everywhere from Asia to the U.S. Another catalyst, however, can be found within the blockchain industry – and on a different network to World Mobile Chain, no less: Solana.

In early September, around the same time as Kraken was listing WMTx, WMC was announcing its expansion to Solana, making its native token available to the network’s highly active user base. As World Mobile explained, “This move delivers on a key milestone in our multichain strategy. It expands access, increases liquidity, and brings World Mobile Token into a thriving ecosystem where infrastructure meets execution.” WMC also highlighted the thriving DePIN ecosystem already in place on Solana as one of the reasons that compelled it to deploy WMTx there.

There are also a few other reasons why World Mobile is making waves right now – and identifying these calls for returning to its Token Terminal dashboard and taking a closer look.

WMC by Numbers

The most interesting metrics pertaining to WMC depend to a large extent on whether you’re approaching the project as an investor or service user – though there is naturally overlap between these two groups. For investors, it’s all about what $WMTx is up to, and here Token Terminal identifies some positive trends that are neatly visualized. The recent spike in trading volume is encouraging for one thing, while TT’s tracking of active users – at over 2M – is also compelling.

Token Terminal also records a few other areas in which WMC is demonstrating clear growth and organic usage that’s elevated it into one of the leading infrastructure chains. Weekly onchain transaction count is sitting at close to 1M, with the network processing an average of 1.5 transactions per second at negligible cost of $0.02 or less. And these are just the token metrics: we haven’t even gone into the half-dozen other dashboards Token Terminal provides for integrated projects such as WMC.

The beauty of TT’s data service is that it means blockchain projects have nowhere to hide. Whereas in traditional finance, malfeasant firms can mask underperformance behind double-counting and other sleight-of-hand tricks, in web3 it’s all out in the open. This incentivizes good actors to integrate Token Terminal in the knowledge that analysts will sift through their data and use it to determine, in real-time, exactly how they’re doing. Crypto narratives can come and go and markets can wax and wane, but right now, by any metric you care to use, World Mobile Chain is doing hella good. The data don’t lie.

