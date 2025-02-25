Wirex Pay Launches New Zeeve-Powered Testnet On Polygon CDK

In Brief Wirex Pay has launched its testnet on Polygon CDK, marking an important step toward enabling faster and more scalable stablecoin payments.

Stablecoin payment platform, Wirex Pay announced the launch of its next-generation testnet on Polygon CDK, marking a significant step toward enabling faster and more scalable stablecoin payments. This testnet is not merely a technical update; it sets the stage for a high-speed, seamless global payment experience, powered by Zeeve’s Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS).

As Wirex Pay continues to grow, performance optimization is a critical focus. Polygon CDK was selected as the foundation for this upgrade because it is specifically designed to support real-world, high-frequency payments. The platform is optimized for stablecoin transactions, with custom execution layers ensuring payments are processed both quickly and efficiently. It provides Ethereum-grade security, with modular scalability that accommodates future growth. The network’s infrastructure is built to remain adaptable, with Fork ID12 enabling continued flexibility.

This testnet represents the first phase of Wirex Pay’s plans. The company will soon begin migrating its mainnet infrastructure to Zeeve, integrating deeper Polygon CDK optimizations while also preparing for AggLayer integration. This will facilitate seamless cross-chain liquidity.

Zeeve’s RaaS is powering this transition, offering a fully managed Polygon CDK testnet customized to meet Wirex Pay’s needs. The transition offers several advantages, including real-time analytics via TraceHawk Explorer, smooth migration to the mainnet with no downtime, and plans for AggLayer integration to support multi-chain liquidity.

With the testnet now live, businesses seeking next-generation payment systems are encouraged to begin building on the platform.

What Is Wirex Pay?

Wirex Pay has established itself as a prominent player in the global digital finance landscape. With over one million Visa cards issued, payments are accepted at more than 80 million merchants across 200 countries. The network continues to expand, with more than 18,000 nodes in place to secure its infrastructure.

In addition to serving individual consumers, Wirex Pay also offers enterprise-level API solutions designed for fintechs, wallets, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. These solutions enable businesses to issue non-custodial Visa cards, facilitate instant stablecoin transactions, and integrate blockchain-based financial services.

As AggLayer prepares to launch on the mainnet, Wirex Pay is positioning itself to enable seamless cross-chain stablecoin transfers at scale, increasing liquidity and enhancing interoperability between various blockchain networks.

