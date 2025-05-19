Willy Woo: Almost No Publicly Investable Asset Can Match Bitcoin’s Long-Term Performance

In Brief Willy Woo stated that while Bitcoin’s growth is slowing as it matures into a macro asset, it is still likely to outperform most publicly investable products over the long term.

Cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo shared a post on the social media platform X, noting that Bitcoin is often viewed unrealistically as an asset with limitless upward potential. He referenced a chart showing Bitcoin’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR), explaining that the exceptionally high growth rates seen around 2017—often in the hundreds of percent—are no longer present.

According to Willy Woo, the year 2020 marked a shift when Bitcoin began to see increased adoption by institutions, corporations, and even sovereign entities. This shift was accompanied by a decline in CAGR from over 100% to a range of 30–40%, with the trend continuing downward as the Bitcoin network becomes a store for larger amounts of capital.

He described Bitcoin as the most recent addition to the macro asset class in over a century and suggested it will keep attracting investment until it stabilizes. Willy Woo projected that Bitcoin’s CAGR could eventually settle around 8%, aligning with long-term estimates of global monetary expansion (approximately 5%) and GDP growth (about 3%). He concluded by noting that although Bitcoin’s CAGR is decreasing, it may still outperform most publicly available investment options over the long term, potentially for another 15–20 years.

Bitcoin Holds Above $102K Amid Volatile Price Swings, Records $604M ETF Inflows

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is valued at approximately $102,915, reflecting a decline of around 0.71% over the past 24 hours. During this period, the highest price reached was $106,847, while the lowest was $102,718. The total market capitalization stands at roughly $2.04 trillion.

Based on data from SoSoValue, during the trading week from May 12th to May 16th, Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a total net inflow of approximately $604 million.

A sudden increase in cryptocurrency prices on Sunday has led to a cautious atmosphere among investors. Some market participants are closely observing for indications of a sustained upward trend, while others have referred to the movement as a possible “Sunday fakeout.”

Analysts have begun to forecast a potential decline in Bitcoin’s value to around $99,000 following a sharp rise that pushed the price above $105,000. A broader decrease in prices could potentially bring the total global cryptocurrency market capitalization below $3 trillion.

However, supportive macroeconomic developments are helping to stabilize the market. With tensions over tariffs between the United States and China showing signs of easing, digital assets are experiencing upward momentum, even as political pressure continues on the US Federal Reserve to implement interest rate cuts.

