Why Vietnam Is Bitget’s Secret Weapon

In the lively atmosphere of Hanoi’s Hack Seasons Opportunity Mixer, where developers, investors, and founders gathered to envision the future of Web3, one keynote distinguished itself for its purpose and local connection: “Meet Bitget” by Mark Tran, Country Head at Bitget Vietnam.

With a relaxed yet focused tone, Mark’s presentation offered a clear vision for Bitget’s role in shaping Vietnam’s crypto landscape, viewing itself not just as a DEX, but as an ecosystem, a community, and a trusted financial platform.

A Prosperous Community, Not Just a Market

From the very beginning, Mark set the tone by reminding the audience of Bitget’s mission to “create shared wealth,” which they define locally as “Cộng Đồng Thịnh Vượng,” a thriving, prosperous community. That guiding principle influences everything from product development to user education, from trust infrastructure to grassroots outreach.

Vietnam, as Mark pointed out, is a unique blend of user potential, developer energy, and grassroots adoption. “For every four people in Vietnam, one already has digital access,” he emphasized. Vietnam’s combination of market penetration, a robust culture of early adoption, and local crypto enthusiasm makes it an ideal environment for intensive Web3 development.

What stood out in his remarks was how Bitget approaches localization. Instead of simply translating interfaces or launching ad campaigns, they’re embedding themselves into the digital culture of Vietnam, working with local KOLs, supporting university programs, and even seeing notable traction among female traders. Mark proudly pointed out how women are outperforming in trading competitions on Bitget. It’s a small detail that says a lot about how inclusivity and community-building are core to their strategy.

Trust Comes First, Then Growth

On the infrastructure side, Mark offered impressive numbers. Bitget is now the second-largest exchange globally by volume, trailing only Binance. Its spot and futures products are growing rapidly, and the BitGaz protection fund, a key trust mechanism, is one of the largest in the industry.

“Vietnamese traders are entering the exchange scene, but many still don’t know how we protect their funds,” he said, highlighting Bitget as one of their most important pillars. Full transparency, wallet visibility, and safety-first protocols are critical for onboarding and long-term loyalty.

Beyond trading, Bitget is placing clear focus on education and accessibility. One of their most successful initiatives? Bringing crypto to universities. With more than 15,000 students already engaged, they’re helping a generation of young Vietnamese build confidence in financial systems that are often otherwise gated or intimidating. They’re introducing real tools, real products, and real pathways to crypto participation.

From Bounty Hunters to Confident Investors

Mark also addressed Vietnam’s well-known “bounty hunter” culture, users eager to jump on the latest airdrops and rewards. While he acknowledged that trend, he framed it as a gateway, not a problem. “The more we engage them, the more we can show them safer, more profitable ways to invest through Bitget,” he explained. Their Launchpool program, tailored for Vietnam’s highly active user base, is a strong example of this approach: start with incentives, then guide users toward long-term strategies.

In just several minutes, the keynote provided a full picture of how Bitget is becoming more than a trading platform. It’s growing into an infrastructure layer for Southeast Asia’s digital future, beginning with Vietnam.

It was also a reminder that global crypto adoption isn’t going to happen in Silicon Valley alone. It’s happening on university campuses in Hanoi, on Telegram groups in Ho Chi Minh City, and through the trust built by local teams like Mark’s, people who understand the nuances of Vietnamese culture, regulation, and community behavior.

By the end of his talk, it was clear that “Meet Bitget” was an invitation into something bigger: a localized, user-focused, globally-connected financial future that puts Vietnam not just on the crypto map, but right at the center of its evolution.

